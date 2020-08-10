How to remove make-up: 3 simple techniques
How to remove make-up: 3 simple techniques Image Credit: Screengrab
Also in this package

After you return from a long day of work or a night out with friends, the last thing you might want to do is take off your make-up.

Maybe you’d like to be told it’s OK to ignore this step. Well, you’re not getting off the hook.

But we can tell you that make-up removal can become a step in your skincare routine you’ll grow to enjoy. (Honestly, it’s such a great feeling to get the grime off your skin!)

However, we know it can be quite tedious and boring, so here are three simple and fuss-free ways to get rid of make-up.

Our favourite methods

- Micellar water

- Microfibre mitt/cloth

- Oil/balm cleansing

Big no-nos

- Face wash

- Scrubs

- Make-up wipes