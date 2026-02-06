GOLD/FOREX
Godolphin racehorse Montador finds comfort in emotional support teddy bear

The champion colt’s sweet bond highlights how top stables care for horses’ wellbeing

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Dubai: This Godolphin racehorse has an adorable best friend: A teddy bear.

Even champion racehorses need emotional support. Montador, a four-year-old colt owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai's Godolphin racing team, has found his perfect companion: a stuffed teddy bear.

The heartwarming discovery was shared on Godolphin's Instagram, showing the bay colt with his chosen buddy outside his stall.

"Everyone needs an emotional support stuffed animal, even Montador!" the post read. "At the Stidham barn, some of the horses get a teddy bear or jolly ball outside their stall for a little extra entertainment. 'Monty' has officially chosen his best buddy, and it's bear-y precious!"

Meet Montador

Montador, affectionately called "Monty," was foaled on January 29, 2022. The young colt is sired by Nyquist out of Lady Montdore and is trained by Michael Stidham.

Despite his young age, Montador has already earned $279,309 in his racing career. But clearly, success on the track doesn't mean he can't enjoy simple pleasures like cuddling a teddy bear.

Why horses get toys

The practice of giving racehorses toys and companions isn't just cute. It serves important purposes for their mental wellbeing.

Horses are social animals that can experience stress, boredom and anxiety, especially when stabled alone. Providing entertainment outside their stalls helps keep them mentally stimulated and emotionally balanced.

At the Stidham barn, horses are offered different options: teddy bears, jolly balls or other toys. Each horse gets to choose what they prefer.

Montador made his choice clear. The teddy bear won his heart.

Social media loves Monty

The Instagram post quickly captured hearts online. Fans loved seeing this different side of racehorse life.

Comments poured in celebrating Montador's choice of companion.

It's a reminder that sometimes the most valuable things aren't expensive. Sometimes what matters most is having a friend, even if that friend is stuffed with cotton.

Godolphin, the international racing and breeding operation founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known for its world-class facilities and horse care.

