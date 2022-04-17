Newbury: The famous blue silks of Godolphin dominated the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend with a treble as racing returned to the famous Newbury Racecourse after a two and half years on Saturday.
Canadian Group 1 winner Wild Beauty, ridden by William Buick, took the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes, Newbury’s 1,000 Guineas trial, initiating a treble for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.
Further UAE success followed in the 2,000 Guineas trial, the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes won by Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum’s colt, Perfect Power, suggesting both could feature in their respective classics in a fortnight’s time at Newmarket.
Narrow margin
Buick was soon back in the winner’s circle after Modern News provided another success for Godolphin, the stables of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing 30th Anniversary Spring Cup Handicap. Near the top of the weights Modern News and Buick controlled the race and though the winning margin was only a neck, the result was never in doubt.
And a day of dominance for Godolphin was underlined by the one-two of Natural World and Ottoman Fleet in maiden race for three-year-olds. Ottoman Fleet with Buick was favourite but James Doyle and Natural World, a son of Frankel, battled hardest.
Warm welcome
After a two-and-a-half-year absence Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak Executive, Vice-President — Corporate Services, and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice -President — Marketing, were welcomed back at a Dubai Duty Free-hosted lunch preceding Newbury’s first meeting of the 2022 season.
McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We congratulate the connections of all the winners on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend and thank the Newbury Racecourse team for welcoming us back so warmly. The Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect with our UK-based colleagues and renew many valuable acquaintances.”