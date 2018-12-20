It’s Christmas, it’s the time of glorious excess, and lord knows men can be safe enough. Perhaps the festive time is to rip up the rules and have fun. ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman eschewed the suit at this year’s Oscars in favour of an embroidered coat. A colleague’s fiance stands by his red and green bauble-print suit (from novelty site OppoSuits), so who are we to stand in the way of his festive joy? Or if the current awareness of gender fluidity has hit a nerve, why not go the full Ezra Miller in a black Moncler puffer dress/coat hybrid. A little bit Voldemort, a lot cosy. Who doesn’t want the power of that sartorial combination?