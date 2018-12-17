If you are using branches to make your wreath base, soften them with your thumb, gently turning them all the way down till you achieve a circle. Secure the ends with wire and layer up this base with more branches. If you are using embroidery hoop, simply wrap the wire around the frame — all around if you want to a full circle of greens or a section if you are after something more contemporary. Make sure the hoop’s fastener is covered in the wire as well.