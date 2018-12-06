For those who want the real deal and don’t want to go out of your way to get one, Spinneys is your best bet. However, these tend to run out of stock really fast and not all outlets stock them. Call ahead at whichever store is closest to you to ensure they have real ones or ask them about their artificial ones. They also stock up on decor trinkets and lights. If you’re going the artificial route, you may find cheaper alternatives elsewhere.