We’ve known for a while that Rihanna was expanding her beauty empire to include a skincare line. Now, we finally have a launch date.
The singer, fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur posted on Instagram announcing that Fenty Skin will finally release on July 31 — which is just around the corner.
Her social media post included a video in which the pop icon — who is absolutely glowing — uses a foaming cleanser, what seems to be a gel-like serum and a face cream.
Those who sign up on her website can get early access on July 29 to the product line.
Last March, the trademark for Fenty Skin was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office database.
The brand trademarked names for five non-medicated skin preparations
Rihanna made history when she launched make-up brand Fenty Beauty in 2017, which featured a wide-ranging line-up of 40 foundation shades.