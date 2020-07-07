Singer and fashion icon Rihanna routinely gets asked on social media, “when is new music coming?”
We admit, we’ve been surviving off repeat listens of her epic 2016 album ‘Anti’, but we also understand she’s been busy building an empire.
Last March, a trademark for ‘Fenty Skin’ was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office database. And now, there has been buzz about the skincare line as product names are now out in the open.
The brand trademarked names for five non-medicated skin preparations in September 2019 and earlier this month, according to Elle. Buff Ryder is the latest addition, with Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap and Hydra Vizor being announced earlier.
While we don’t know exactly when Fenty Skin is going to launch, Riri’s confirmation that it is actually happening has beauty lovers excited.
Talking to British Vogue in March, the singer was candid about wanting to make sure her skincare line was the real deal.
“Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide,” Rihanna said.
If her make-up line, Fenty Beauty, is anything to go by, we can expect great new things from a skincare line.
When it launched, Fenty Beauty featured a unmatched line-up of 40 foundation shades, and a branding strategy that was as cool and authentic as her. The beauty brand boasts eyeshadows, blushes, highlighters, lipsticks, a lip scrub and more.