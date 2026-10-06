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Erth, Hakkasan, Talea by Antonio Guida retain one Michelin star rating

Abu Dhabi's culinary scene shines with Michelin stars and new Bib Gourmands

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Erth, Hakkasan, Talea by Antonio Guida retain one Michelin star rating

If you want a meal guaranteed to make you smile and close your eyes in delight, you’ve come to the right place. The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi has been revealed, and with it some delicious choice for your next visit to the UAE capital. The awards were given at a ceremony held at the Two MICHELIN Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi on October 6.

Now, let’s get down to business. There are a total of 56 restaurants that made it to the guide. Of these three spots stayed atop the coveted list of One MICHELIN Star, three new Bib Gourmands join the retaining seven restaurants and eight new selected restaurants are added to the Guide.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide, says: "The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2026 restaurant selection demonstrates that the culinary scene of this vibrant city continues to steadily develop and mature, proving that Abu Dhabi is now not just a political and cultural capital but a food destination worthy of a special trip.

“With a varied range of cuisine types from across the globe, the city offers a diverse and exciting array of restaurants, from elegant Italian classics and contemporary Japanese dining to Khaleeji-inspired flavors and innovative fusion concepts. The addition of new Bib Gourmand distinctions and the retention of One MICHELIN Star awards further underscore the city’s commitment to excellence and creativity in gastronomy. As Abu Dhabi’s restaurant landscape evolves, it promises not only exceptional food but also memorable experiences, making the future brighter than ever for this dynamic destination."

So, who has the star?

Proving you can create once is a big deal, but to prove yourself worthy over and over again? Well, that’s definitely worth a prize. The three restaurants that met the very, very high bar are:

  • Erth

  • Hakkasan

  • Talea by Antonio Guida

The three new New Bib Gourmands

Good food and good prices don’t often go together, so when they do, they are acknowledged. Here are the three that made this year’s cut.

  • 3Fils Abu Dhabi,

  • Bua Thai Café, and

  • Goldfish

They join the likes of ryba, Mika, t’azal, Al Mrzab, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro, and Almayass.

Eight new restaurants now in the guide

Here’s a look at what you can eat at the spots that made an impression this year

  • Cipriani Dolci: Italian, with a unique twist.

  • Antonia: Italian favourites served by the beach.

  • Novikov Abu Dhabi: Get into a Mediterranean mood.

  • Villa Mamas: Khaleeji restaurant.

  • Taparelle: French and Italian classics tussle for your plate.

  • Pincode by Kunal Kapur: Authentic Indian street food, but in Dubai.

  • Strawfire by Ross Shonhan: Warayaki-style cooking

  • Sand & Koal: Fancy beachside dining

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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