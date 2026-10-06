Now, let’s get down to business. There are a total of 56 restaurants that made it to the guide. Of these three spots stayed atop the coveted list of One MICHELIN Star, three new Bib Gourmands join the retaining seven restaurants and eight new selected restaurants are added to the Guide.

If you want a meal guaranteed to make you smile and close your eyes in delight, you’ve come to the right place. The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi has been revealed, and with it some delicious choice for your next visit to the UAE capital. The awards were given at a ceremony held at the Two MICHELIN Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi on October 6.

“With a varied range of cuisine types from across the globe, the city offers a diverse and exciting array of restaurants, from elegant Italian classics and contemporary Japanese dining to Khaleeji-inspired flavors and innovative fusion concepts. The addition of new Bib Gourmand distinctions and the retention of One MICHELIN Star awards further underscore the city’s commitment to excellence and creativity in gastronomy. As Abu Dhabi’s restaurant landscape evolves, it promises not only exceptional food but also memorable experiences, making the future brighter than ever for this dynamic destination."

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.