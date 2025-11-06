Dubai unveils four thrilling attractions including Space Park and region’s largest pool

London: Dubai is making a splash on the global stage with the announcement of four exciting new attractions, led by the launch of Oasis Bay Waterpark, which will feature the largest pool in the region.

At the top of the list is Oasis Bay Waterpark, an all-new aquatic destination designed to set new benchmarks in water-based entertainment. The park will feature the largest pool in the region, along with record-setting slides, family zones, and immersive experiences designed for all ages.

Mashini said these new projects align with DHE’s mission to keep innovating and diversifying Dubai’s leisure offering. “Dubai has built a global reputation for doing things first — and doing them best. From the largest pool in the region to world-first theme parks and immersive learning environments, our goal is to ensure families have something new to discover every time they visit,” he added.

Among these, Global Village continues to be one of Dubai’s biggest tourism success stories. The multicultural destination attracted 10.5 million visitors last season, ranking it among the top five most-visited attractions globally. “For Season 30, we have enhanced the customer journey and introduced new experiences to build on that success,” Mashini said. “Our ambition is always to exceed what we achieved in the previous year.”

The company is also transforming Riverland Dubai into a vibrant family entertainment centre. New experiences include go-karting, axe throwing, laser shows, themed restaurants, and weekend bazaars that support small businesses. “Our vision is to make Riverland a lively community hub, another space where families can dine, play, and relax together,” he said.

Recent additions to the DHE portfolio have also generated major buzz. Earlier this year, the company opened T-Rex Glamping, the region’s first dinosaur-themed luxury campsite featuring family tents, dinosaur installations, and exclusive access to Dubai Parks and Resorts attractions. The Real Madrid World theme park, launched in partnership with the iconic Spanish football club, has also become a magnet for sports and entertainment fans.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.