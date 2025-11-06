Dubai unveils four thrilling attractions including Space Park and region’s largest pool

Oasis Bay Waterpark will feature the largest pool in the region
London: Dubai is making a splash on the global stage with the announcement of four exciting new attractions, led by the launch of Oasis Bay Waterpark, which will feature the largest pool in the region.
The announcement was made by Rami Mashini, Vice President of Sales at Dubai Holding Entertainment (DHE), during a media briefing at the Dubai Pavilion at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025.
The new destinations including: Oasis Bay Waterpark, Space Park, Desert Safari and the Fisher-Price Family Entertainment Centre form part of DHE’s ambitious expansion to strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for family fun, culture and entertainment.
“We are continuing to expand our portfolio with innovative, family-focused experiences that redefine leisure and entertainment in the region,” said Mashini.
“Each new project reflects Dubai’s commitment to creating unforgettable moments and bringing world-class attractions to life.”
At the top of the list is Oasis Bay Waterpark, an all-new aquatic destination designed to set new benchmarks in water-based entertainment. The park will feature the largest pool in the region, along with record-setting slides, family zones, and immersive experiences designed for all ages.
Desert Safari, another major project under development, will deliver a fully immersive experience celebrating the authentic spirit of the Arabian Desert — combining natural adventure with modern comfort, cuisine, and entertainment.
Meanwhile, Space Park will offer an innovative edutainment experience that brings the wonders of science and space exploration to life through interactive exhibits, rides and family learning zones.
Dubai has built a global reputation for doing things first — and doing them best. From the largest pool in the region to world-first theme parks and immersive learning environments, our goal is to ensure families have something new to discover every time they visit"Rami Mashini
Rounding out the new attractions is the Fisher-Price Family Entertainment Centre, a creative hub for early childhood discovery and play-based learning.
Mashini said these new projects align with DHE’s mission to keep innovating and diversifying Dubai’s leisure offering. “Dubai has built a global reputation for doing things first — and doing them best. From the largest pool in the region to world-first theme parks and immersive learning environments, our goal is to ensure families have something new to discover every time they visit,” he added.
DHE already operates an extensive network of 17 world-class attractions, including Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Wild Wadi Waterpark, The Green Planet Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, Roxy Cinemas, The View at The Palm, and the Inside Burj Al Arab Tour.
Among these, Global Village continues to be one of Dubai’s biggest tourism success stories. The multicultural destination attracted 10.5 million visitors last season, ranking it among the top five most-visited attractions globally. “For Season 30, we have enhanced the customer journey and introduced new experiences to build on that success,” Mashini said. “Our ambition is always to exceed what we achieved in the previous year.”
The company is also transforming Riverland Dubai into a vibrant family entertainment centre. New experiences include go-karting, axe throwing, laser shows, themed restaurants, and weekend bazaars that support small businesses. “Our vision is to make Riverland a lively community hub, another space where families can dine, play, and relax together,” he said.
Recent additions to the DHE portfolio have also generated major buzz. Earlier this year, the company opened T-Rex Glamping, the region’s first dinosaur-themed luxury campsite featuring family tents, dinosaur installations, and exclusive access to Dubai Parks and Resorts attractions. The Real Madrid World theme park, launched in partnership with the iconic Spanish football club, has also become a magnet for sports and entertainment fans.
Mashini noted that the UK remains one of Dubai’s strongest source markets, with consistent year-on-year growth. DHE’s presence at WTM London underscores its focus on maintaining and expanding key partnerships across Europe.
“Dubai continues to lead the region in experiential tourism,” Mashini added. “We are building destinations that combine entertainment, education, and emotion, experiences that families remember long after they leave.”
For other glamping opportunities in the UAE click here.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox