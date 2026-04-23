From beaches to balconies, your everyday sightings could help scientists
Dubai: The city is about to turn into a living nature laboratory, and all you need to take part is your phone.
The City Nature Challenge runs from 24 to 27 April, inviting residents across the city to spot, photograph and document the wildlife living around them. From neighbourhood parks and beach walks to your daily commute, the idea is simple: if you see a plant, bird, insect or animal, photograph it and upload it to the free iNaturalist app. No scientific knowledge required.
Led by Terra at Expo City Dubai, the challenge is part of a global event that now spans hundreds of cities worldwide. Last year, Dubai participants recorded over 1,300 observations in just four days, capturing everything from purple sunbirds and damselflies to sand geckos, scorpions and salmon Arab butterflies.
Every photo submitted contributes to real data used by scientists to better understand and protect urban biodiversity.
Download the iNaturalist app, head outside anytime between 24 and 27 April, and start snapping. You can participate from anywhere across the city at any time during the four days. After the observation period closes, the online community will help identify species from 28 April to 10 May, with final results announced on 13 May.
For those who want a more guided experience, Terra is hosting the Nature and Wonder: City Nature Challenge Festival on 25 and 26 April from 4pm to 9pm. Tickets are Dh50, with children under three entering free.
The festival includes guided biodiversity walks running every 30 minutes, workshops, talks, creative activities, indoor screenings and an eco-market. Expert sessions include a marine life talk with Susanne Fisher on both days at 5pm, and a butterflies and urban biodiversity session with Sheena Khan at 9pm.
Across the UAE, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is leading the challenge in the capital, with morning biodiversity walks and night-time insect observation sessions, all free to join.
The observation period opens on 24 April. Get outside and see what you find.