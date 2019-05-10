On social media, these are the topics that were most discussed this week.

In the UAE, and across the world, #Ramadan2019 was a big topic of discussion. A special gift to a Pakistani woman by UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan marking the Year of Tolerance went viral and India’s general elections continued to dominate online conversation.

1. Ramadan

With people across the world marking the start of Ramadan, good wishes and Ramadan messages were shared widely and #Ramadan2019 was one of the top worldwide trends. A greeting shared by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council also went viral.

2. Celebrating tolerance in Pakistan

A fruit seller in Pakistan went viral once again when UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan gifted her a fully furnished home. Last year, the same fruit seller’s plight as a widow, working to support her four children, had gained public attention when the ambassador tweeted about his meeting with her.

3. Lahore blasts

A blast at one of Pakistan’s oldest and most popular Sufi shrines - the 11th century Data Darbar shrine – on the second day of Ramadan shocked social media users, with #LahoreBlast and #DataDarbar becoming top trends.

4. Modi’s comments receive backlash

During the ongoing Indian general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made comments regarding former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is the father of Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, saying the former prime minister ended his life as “bhrashtachari (a corrupt person) number one”. Rahul Gandhi’s response on Twitter offering a hug and talking about Karma went viral.

