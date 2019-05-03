#Trending: Launch of new projects in Dubai and a viral video that landed many in trouble

New projects in Dubai; valet fight goes viral Thanos vs the Night King; Instagram tests hiding likes; Rahul Gandhi faces citizenship controversy Image Credit: Gulf News

In the UAE, new projects were launched in Dubai aimed at enhancing the happiness of residents, while a viral video landed many in trouble. Globally, it was a big week for entertainment lovers.

Shaikh Mohammad at the launch of the new projects Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

1. Happy Dubai

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a series of future projects this week, aimed at enhancing the happiness of residents, including a Sky Garden, bicycle lanes and promenades at Shaikh Zayed Road, Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah Beach.

Screengrab of the video Image Credit: Social Media

2. Conflict caught on camera

A bizarre incident involving a dispute between a female driver and a valet attendant was caught on camera in Dubai and went viral on social media. The attendant could be seen sitting on the car’s bonnet, as the woman tried to drive away, after a dispute over an incorrect valet ticket turned dangerous. Dubai Police took action against the two as well as the man who shot the video, as it violated UAE laws.

It’s sad to see such types of accidents. It’s the Year of Tolerance and with this act they both created more problems. If there is any issue they should be resolving it peacefully. - Imran Gul, Facebook comment

The clash of the villains Image Credit: Twitter

3. The Superheroes and the supernatural

It was a big week for entertainment lovers as over the last weekend The Avengers Endgame was released and the biggest battle in television history was aired on the Game of Thrones. As the film went on the break box-office records, collecting $1 billion in its opening weekend globally, the GoT episode became the most tweeted television episode of all time.

4. No more likes?

Instagram announced that it would be trialling a ‘private like counts’ feature which would hide the ‘likes’ a post attracts from viewers, but not the account owner, in hopes to reduce anxiety, low self-esteem and stress.

5. Rahul Gandhi - British citizen?

Purnia: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses 'Jan Bhawna Rally', in Purnia, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI3_23_2019_000074B) Image Credit: PTI