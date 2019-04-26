An emotional rollercoaster is perhaps the best way to sum up the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ experience.
The 22nd film in the Infinity Saga has stormed the box office around the world as fans scramble to discover the epic conclusion to Marvel’s superhero chronicles.
While most reviews are shielding fans from inevitable spoilers, we are ripping the Infinity Gauntlet off to do the exact opposite. From adrenaline-charged fights to devastating deaths, nothing is off the table.
Listen in for a spoiler-filled podcast as we break down ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and it’s infinite plot loopholes.