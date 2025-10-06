Self-expression is taking on a new edge, and it's enlisting your pearly whites
Self-expression is rediscovering an old canvas – teeth. We’ve all seen diamonds in teeth or good-old gold in grillz, but now, there’s a new way to speak to the world with your smile – with a tooth tat.
Decorating smiles, of course, isn't new; for centuries, people in places like Italy and Philippines have viewed having a gold tooth as a sign of privilege and beauty. And, the hip-hop community in America adopted it as the ultimate flex and sign of self-expression.
But writing or doodling on enamel is relatively new.
The recent trend that's gone viral in China sees phrases like ‘get rich’ and ‘ensure success’ sprouting increasingly on dental caps, reported South China Morning Post. And it’s the younger generation that’s finding the customised dental caps irresistible. We asked a Dubai-based dentist about the trend: is it safe? Should your smile draw you a picture? Here’s what she had to say:
Dr Maroua Al-Saffar, General Practitioner of Dentistry at Dubai-based Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, calls it an eye-catching trend. “It's always interesting to see how personal style can extend even to a smile,” she says.
However, she does call for a cautious approach to cosmetic changes, especially when they impact your face. “In some cases, teeth tattoos are added to crowns or caps (artificial teeth), which is a safer and more controlled option. These designs are done in dental labs and don’t affect your natural teeth,” she explains. So you can literally pen your own design for those chompers – Naruto on an incisor anyone?
That said, she warns against trying to tattoo your smile directly. “The enamel on our teeth isn’t meant to be altered in that way. Doing so could increase the risk of damage, sensitivity or long-term dental problems,” she explains.
“The best approach is to talk with a dental professional first. There are often creative and safer alternatives like temporary tooth art or customised dental crowns that allow for personal expression without putting a healthy smile at risk,” she adds.
Would you ink your milky whites?
