As many as 12 fashion masterclasses will be held by experts across the globe
Dubai: Calling all fashionistas! A two-day fashion festival filled with masterclasses and expert tips will be held on January 29 and 30 in Dubai Mall.
The fashion festival will feature 12 fashion masterclasses hosted across multiple venues throughout Dubai Mall, bringing together some of the world's most innovative designers, industry leaders, and influential voices in fashion.
Attendees will gain exclusive insights into the creative processes and trends shaping the global fashion landscape.
The event will culminate in the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards on January 30, 2026, at the Armani Hotel Dubai.
"This event will celebrate creativity, diversity, and the timeless appeal of style, while bringing together the brightest talents from around the world,' said Dubai Mall spokesperson.
The festival will also include a mix of invitation-only sessions and public events. Full ticketing and registration information is scheduled to be released on November 1, 2025.
