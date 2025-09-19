GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Explore Diwali's glamour at Dubai's premier fashion and lifestyle exhibitions

Dubai's fashion scene shines with festive pop-ups and exclusive designer showcases

Last updated:
Friday
3 MIN READ
Explore Diwali's glamour at Dubai's premier fashion and lifestyle exhibitions

Rahul Mishra Pop-Up

Experience the debut of AFEW Rahul Mishra in the UAE, where couture craftsmanship meets ready-to-wear ease. Browse select couture pieces and the designer’s new prêt line that reflects his signature artistry. Meet Rahul Mishra in person and discover creations designed for moments beyond the runway.

Date & Time: 25–26 September 2025, 10:30 am–7 pm

Location: VIDA Emirates Hills, Dubai

Contact: +97148728888

Festive Fashion Pop-Up

Browse 33+ curated brands at the DIVAlicious Dubai POP UP on 28 September 2025, from luxe couture to chic pret and fine jewellery. Shop Diwali looks, wedding wear, western outfits, gourmet treats and festive gifting in a stylish, intimate setting. Discover debut collections from Chamee & Palak and new lines by Vikram Phadnis, SVA and more.

Date & Time: 28 September 2025, 10am–late

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai

Contact: +971 50 458 5265 | admin@divalicious.com | Instagram: @be.divalicious

Ennigma Diwali Bazaar

Celebrate Diwali in style at Dubai’s premier fashion and lifestyle exhibition. Explore luxury designer apparel, fine jewellery, festive gifting and curated lifestyle brands from the UAE and India. Meet creators and trendsetters, shop exclusive collections and network in a setting where fashion and opportunity shine.

Date & Time: Sunday 21 September 2025, 12 noon–9 pm

Location: Taj Business Bay, Opera Ballroom, Dubai

Contact: 044383100

All That Glitters

The Collective Dubai’s festive pop-up returns with a dazzling edit of couture fashion, fine jewellery and debut labels celebrating Diwali’s sparkle. Browse exclusive collections from Aikeyah, Aseem Kapoor, Mohammed Mazhar, Vikram Phadnis and Khanna Jewellers, and book a personal styling session for a curated shopping experience.

Date & Time: 19–20 September 2025, 10 am–8 pm

Location: Ritz Carlton, DIFC, Dubai

Contact: +971 50 340 1335 / +971 55 598 1899 | dxbthecollective@gmail.com | Instagram: @thecollective.dubai

Riwaaz Festive Fashion

Riwaaz by Leena & Naresh Vatnani returns with a multi-city Diwali showcase of couture, jewellery and festive must-haves. Discover exclusive designer collections that blend tradition and trend, offering a luxury shopping experience for fashion lovers and festive shoppers.

Dates & Locations:

Dubai – 20 Sept 2025 (Taj Dubai, Business Bay)

Dubai – 27 Sept 2025 (DoubleTree by Hilton, Mankhool)

Dubai – 4 Oct 2025 (Sofitel Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road)

Abu Dhabi – 11 Oct 2025 (Sheraton Corniche Road)

Time: 10 am–8 pm

Contact: +971 50 654 2129 | Instagram: @riwaaz_exhibition

PosH-RacK Festive Edit

Celebrate Diwali in style as The PosH-RacK marks its 8th year and 30th pop-up with a vibrant mix of designer fashion, luxe pret, couture, quirky accessories, fine jewellery and home décor. Discover festive and destination wedding wear plus chic co-ords from top designers including Mina Siddique, Richa Goenka, Mohini Rajani and more.

Date & Time: Saturday 27 September 2025, 10:30 am–8 pm

Location: Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Contact: +971 55 560 9524 | poshrack1@gmail.com | Instagram: @theposhracklife

Related Topics:
Friday

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The festivities span five days, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj.

Diwali in UAE 2025: Why do we celebrate the festival?

31m ago3m read
Rahul Gandhi’s campaign has come at a critical time for the Congress ahead of the Bihar polls.

Rahul Gandhi’s campaign and the BJP’s counteroffensive

3m read
The City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE’s best events

The City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE’s best events

5m read
Pradeep Mishra, General Manager in Dubai

LIC International: Helping NRIs' financial goals in UAE

2m read