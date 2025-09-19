Explore Diwali's glamour at Dubai's premier fashion and lifestyle exhibitions

Dubai's fashion scene shines with festive pop-ups and exclusive designer showcases
Experience the debut of AFEW Rahul Mishra in the UAE, where couture craftsmanship meets ready-to-wear ease. Browse select couture pieces and the designer’s new prêt line that reflects his signature artistry. Meet Rahul Mishra in person and discover creations designed for moments beyond the runway.
Date & Time: 25–26 September 2025, 10:30 am–7 pm
Location: VIDA Emirates Hills, Dubai
Contact: +97148728888
Browse 33+ curated brands at the DIVAlicious Dubai POP UP on 28 September 2025, from luxe couture to chic pret and fine jewellery. Shop Diwali looks, wedding wear, western outfits, gourmet treats and festive gifting in a stylish, intimate setting. Discover debut collections from Chamee & Palak and new lines by Vikram Phadnis, SVA and more.
Date & Time: 28 September 2025, 10am–late
Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai
Contact: +971 50 458 5265 | admin@divalicious.com | Instagram: @be.divalicious
Celebrate Diwali in style at Dubai’s premier fashion and lifestyle exhibition. Explore luxury designer apparel, fine jewellery, festive gifting and curated lifestyle brands from the UAE and India. Meet creators and trendsetters, shop exclusive collections and network in a setting where fashion and opportunity shine.
Date & Time: Sunday 21 September 2025, 12 noon–9 pm
Location: Taj Business Bay, Opera Ballroom, Dubai
Contact: 044383100
The Collective Dubai’s festive pop-up returns with a dazzling edit of couture fashion, fine jewellery and debut labels celebrating Diwali’s sparkle. Browse exclusive collections from Aikeyah, Aseem Kapoor, Mohammed Mazhar, Vikram Phadnis and Khanna Jewellers, and book a personal styling session for a curated shopping experience.
Date & Time: 19–20 September 2025, 10 am–8 pm
Location: Ritz Carlton, DIFC, Dubai
Contact: +971 50 340 1335 / +971 55 598 1899 | dxbthecollective@gmail.com | Instagram: @thecollective.dubai
Riwaaz by Leena & Naresh Vatnani returns with a multi-city Diwali showcase of couture, jewellery and festive must-haves. Discover exclusive designer collections that blend tradition and trend, offering a luxury shopping experience for fashion lovers and festive shoppers.
Dates & Locations:
Dubai – 20 Sept 2025 (Taj Dubai, Business Bay)
Dubai – 27 Sept 2025 (DoubleTree by Hilton, Mankhool)
Dubai – 4 Oct 2025 (Sofitel Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road)
Abu Dhabi – 11 Oct 2025 (Sheraton Corniche Road)
Time: 10 am–8 pm
Contact: +971 50 654 2129 | Instagram: @riwaaz_exhibition
Celebrate Diwali in style as The PosH-RacK marks its 8th year and 30th pop-up with a vibrant mix of designer fashion, luxe pret, couture, quirky accessories, fine jewellery and home décor. Discover festive and destination wedding wear plus chic co-ords from top designers including Mina Siddique, Richa Goenka, Mohini Rajani and more.
Date & Time: Saturday 27 September 2025, 10:30 am–8 pm
Location: Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road
Contact: +971 55 560 9524 | poshrack1@gmail.com | Instagram: @theposhracklife
