The City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE’s best events

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025: Concerts, comedy, and family fun await
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 closes the season with a packed line-up of concerts, comedy, and family shows until 31 August. Highlights include Macy Gray live at Coca-Cola Arena on August 29; and the much-anticipated Legacy of the Khans with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son Shazman Ali Khan on August 30. Families can enjoy Alice in Wonderland, Treasure Island, Aladdin, and more at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, while comedy fans catch global and regional acts citywide.
When: Until 31 August, various timings
Where: Multiple venues across Dubai
Contact: 600 555 559 | visitdubai.com
Coffee lovers can add a dash of fun to their shopping at Nespresso’s new boutique in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island. Until 15 September, customers who spend Dh280 or more will receive a token for the summer surprise vending machine, with prizes ranging from Nespresso bites and stylish loop mugs to a free coffee machine of choice. It’s a chance to stock up on your favourite blends while enjoying rewards that make every coffee moment even more special.
When: Until 15 September, mall hours
Where: Nespresso Boutique, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island
Contact: @nespresso
K9 Friends, one of the UAE’s oldest dog shelters, launches its first-ever Calendar Photography Competition to create the official 2026 calendar. Open to UAE-based professional and semi-professional photographers aged 21+, the contest pairs entrants with real rescue dogs to capture portraits under the theme “Treat Yourself” — celebrating moments of joy and indulgence through a pup’s perspective. Winning shots will feature in the calendar, with full credit given, alongside a grand prize and community vote.
When: Open now – submissions close 12 September 2025
Where: K9 Friends Shelter, Dubai
Contact: officemanager@k9friends.com | k9friends.com
Q’s Bar & Lounge at Palazzo Versace Dubai sets the stage for Soulful Jazz Nights, running from 21 August to 7 September. The award-winning lounge will host a stellar line-up of international talent including Rene Bester, Zaxai, V4texx Band, and a one-night-only performance by Quentin Moore. With flawless acoustics, Versace-designed interiors, and an intimate atmosphere, each evening delivers a world-class music experience. Minimum spend applies: Dh250 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Dh350 Friday to Sunday.
Date & Time: 21 August – 7 September, Wed–Sun from 7pm
Location: Q’s Bar & Lounge, Palazzo Versace Dubai
Contact: +971 4 556 8805 | palazzoversace.ae
Levantera at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah invites diners to indulge in themed culinary nights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 6–10:30pm. Tuesdays bring the zest of Indian Street Feast, with pani puri, pav bhaji, and sizzling tandoori. Thursdays transform into a Seaside Feast, featuring lobster tails, ceviches, and fresh grilled fish. Saturdays embrace Arabian Nights, offering Lamb Ouzi, manakish, and Umm Ali in a setting rich with Middle Eastern charm. Prices start at AED 225 per adult, AED 115 per child, with kids under 5 dining free.
When: Tue, Thu, Sat | 6–10:30pm
Where: Levantera, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Contact: +971 4 666 1111 | dine.palmjumeirah@marriotthotels.com | marriottresortpalmjumeirah.com
The Urban Market Concept returns for its second edition with a vibrant two-day pop-up celebrating thrift fashion, vintage gems, music, and more. Browse stalls from independent vendors, score unique finds, and keep the energy high with live DJ sets from 6–10pm. Shoppers can join fun games, enter raffle draws with big prizes, and recharge at food and drink counters.
When: Friday, Aug 29 (6–11pm) & Saturday, Aug 30 (3–11pm)
Where: Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City; Entry: Free
Contact: +971 4 249 4100 | info.motorcity.dubai@parkinn.com
The Glitterati x Dhoom Dhaam Festive Trunk Show is back, bringing together fashion, culture, and festive flair in one exclusive showcase. Curated by stylist Tanya Ghavri and Glitterati founder Pooja Jaisingh, the event features couture, elevated everyday wear, statement accessories, and luxe gifting ideas. Expect an eclectic mix of leading designers and fresh labels including Nikita Mhaisalkar, Sukriti & Akriti, Gazal Mishra, Basil Leaf, and more. With free entry, it’s a must-visit stop on Dubai’s festive shopping calendar.
When: September 6, from 10am
Where: Taj Business Bay, Dubai
Contact: +971 4 438 3100 | Tajdubaihotel.com
Dubai’s most glamorous shopping destination returns with the DIVAlicious Festive 3-Day Exhibition, founded by Vanitaa Bhatia. From 5–7 September, shoppers can explore over 100 curated brands under one roof at the Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel. Expect luxe prêt fashion, couture and bridal wear, fine jewellery, chic accessories, artisanal gifting, and gourmet delights. With its signature mix, DIVAlicious promises effortless festive shopping — whether you’re seeking statement wedding ensembles, elegant jewels, or indulgent gift picks. Entry and valet are complimentary.
When: September 5–7, 10am–8pm daily
Where: Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel
Contact: +971 50 458 5265 | admin@divalicious.com | Instagram: @be.divalicious
Fashion takes centre stage at The Showroom by DIPR, in association with Vesimi, on 5 and 6 September at Shangri-La Dubai. This curated two-day event brings together designers from India, Pakistan, and the Middle East, showcasing collections that highlight slow fashion, meaningful stories, and timeless style. Guests can expect thoughtfully crafted pieces that balance cultural heritage with contemporary flair, making this showcase a must for anyone who values substance with style.
Date & Time: 5–6 September, 11am–8pm
Location: Shangri-La Dubai
Contact: 04 343 8888 | Vesimi.com
