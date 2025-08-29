The City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE’s best events

Coffee lovers can add a dash of fun to their shopping at Nespresso’s new boutique in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island. Until 15 September, customers who spend Dh280 or more will receive a token for the summer surprise vending machine, with prizes ranging from Nespresso bites and stylish loop mugs to a free coffee machine of choice. It’s a chance to stock up on your favourite blends while enjoying rewards that make every coffee moment even more special.