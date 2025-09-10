Abu Dhabi surfing: How far can Dh3,500 take you?

And if you’ve never surfed before, don’t sweat it; there are lessons for that too
Sometimes, a good splash is all it to takes to make you reclaim the day. Last year, Surf Abu Dhabi, the capital’s sports attraction, opened. Boasting the world’s longest ride, the largest barrel, and the highest man-made wave ever, no doubt, it seems like just the place to wave your sorrows away….(sorry couldn’t resist).
For the inversed: The wave pool stretches an impressive 755 yards (690 meters), letting you ride a wave for up to a full minute. Unlike most wave pools, which use freshwater, this one is filled with 80 million liters of sea water sourced directly from the Arabian Gulf.
The waves themselves are created by an underwater wing pulled along the pool by pulleys. As it moves the water, the pool’s specially designed floor—called the bathymetry—shapes the waves and makes them break perfectly.
From prices to what it’s really like to ride these perfect waves, here’s everything you need to know about Surf Abu Dhabi.
If you’ve never surfed before, don’t sweat it. Coaches start with dry-land lessons before guiding you into the water. Surf Abu Dhabi condenses the thrill of a surf trip into a single session, with perfect waves and top-tier hospitality, no plane ticket required.
Here’s how much it costs to ride these man-made waves:
Learn to surf (Dh600): 45 mins, 12 waves per surfer
Open surf beginner (Dh1,800): 60 mins, 6–8 waves per surfer
Open Surf intermediate (Dh3,500): 90 mins, 20–24 waves per session
Open surf advanced (Dh3,500): 90 mins, 20–24 waves per session
1-on-1 learn to surf (Dh2,000): 90 mins, 12 waves
Surf trip (Dh15,000): 90 mins, max 6 surfers, includes 6 companion passes to Surf Club and pool
All-day cabana rental (Dh1,000): up to 6 guests
All-day sunbed rental (Dh200)
Sessions can be booked directly on the Surf Abu Dhabi website.
Yes! Even if you’re not catching waves, you can still soak up the vibes at the beach clubs and restaurants.
Nalu Surf Club
Inspired by the Hawaiian word for wave, Nalu is perfect for chilling pre- or post-surf. With Latin American and Asian-inspired dishes, a cold plunge pool, and sunloungers, it’s the ultimate spot to admire the waves.
Open daily, 8am–1am | Al Hudayriat Island |
For a taste of Mykonos in Abu Dhabi, Ilios is your go-to. The Euphoria Lounge upstairs overlooks the wave pool, while the main dining area features cabanas and the Apollo Bar.
Did someone say permanent euro summer?
