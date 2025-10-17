GOLD/FOREX
Peru to impose state of emergency in Lima after wave of violence: Government

Government acts as organised crime sparks Lima unrest

AFP
Military forces stand guard at a bus stop near the the Naranjal Metropolitano transport station in Lima
AFP-CONNIE FRANCE

Peru's new government said on Thursday a state of emergency will be declared in Lima in response to the ongoing violence of organised crime, which has led to massive protests.

Hundreds were injured and one person was shot dead by a police officer on Wednesday after demonstrations erupted into street clashes near the capital city's Congress building.

"We are going to announce the decision to declare a state of emergency at least in Metropolitan Lima," head of the cabinet Ernesto Alvarez said after a leadership meeting.

