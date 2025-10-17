Government acts as organised crime sparks Lima unrest
Peru's new government said on Thursday a state of emergency will be declared in Lima in response to the ongoing violence of organised crime, which has led to massive protests.
Hundreds were injured and one person was shot dead by a police officer on Wednesday after demonstrations erupted into street clashes near the capital city's Congress building.
"We are going to announce the decision to declare a state of emergency at least in Metropolitan Lima," head of the cabinet Ernesto Alvarez said after a leadership meeting.
