18 best things to do in Dubai this weekend (27–29 June): Brunches, football and staycations

You are spoiled for choice this weekend in Dubai: Take your pick!
This weekend in the UAE could just turn out to be one of those rare ones where you can genuinely do a bit of everything without leaving the city, or even your neighbourhood for long. One moment you could be inside an ive performance or a calming wellness session, the next you’re at a mall with the kids, or settling into a beachfront spot to catch a match with food and friends. There’s a steady rhythm of things to dip into, whether you’re in the mood to slow down, stay active, or just switch off completely.
Alongside that, the city’s dining scene is pulling its weight too, with brunches, late-night entertainment, and limited-time staycation offers adding extra reasons to step out. Put together, it’s a weekend that feels less like a schedule and more like a choose-your-own mix of culture, comfort, and easy fun.
Where: Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: 27 June
This performance blends live piano, vocals, and electronic soundscapes into a continuously evolving musical experience. Rather than a traditional concert format, the show is built around real-time creation, where layers of sound are formed and transformed in front of the audience. The result is a cinematic atmosphere that shifts between soulful, ambient, and experimental tones. Set inside the Theatre of Digital Art, the experience is further amplified by visual projections that respond to the music, making it feel more like stepping inside a living composition than attending a performance.
Where: Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: 29 June
Price: Ticketed (varies)
If you really seek a reset this weekend, we know where to send you. Prana Harmony promises a restorative wellness session that combines guided breathwork, meditation techniques, and live multi-instrumental music. The experience focuses on regulating breath and energy through structured cycles of inhalation, retention, and release, supported by calming sound layers performed live. It is created for those who want to reset, and move away from overstimulation and into a more grounded state. The setting, paired with the immersive audio environment, creates a slow-paced, reflective space intended to leave guests feeling balanced and re-energised.
Where: Fun City, Nad Al Sheba Mall
When: 27 June, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm (doors open 4:45 pm)
Price: Free (registration required)
Magic Phil brings a lively dose of family entertainment this weekend with a 45-minute show packed with comedy, magic tricks, and plenty of audience interaction. UAE’s most popular children’s entertainers, he keeps the energy high with playful moments designed to get kids involved rather than just watching from the sidelines.
After the show, families can stick around for a meet-and-greet, giving little ones a chance to say hello and interact with Magic Phil up close. The event is casual and easy to drop into while you’re at the mall, though entry works on a first-come, first-served basis. Best of all, it’s completely free, an effortless weekend plan for parents looking to combine shopping with something fun and engaging for the kids.
Where: Ibn Battuta Mall
When: 28 June
Price: Free (requires FITZE app)
Ibn Battuta Mall transforms into a wellness-focused activity space through its “Walk to Unlock” campaign, encouraging visitors to complete a 12,000-step challenge across its themed courts.
Participants can track their steps using the FITZE app while exploring the mall’s architectural zones, each inspired by different regions of the world. Rewards are unlocked at milestone points, including 6,000, 8,000, and 12,000 steps, with participating retailers offering exclusive deals and discounts. The concept mixes light fitness activity with retail engagement, making it a structured yet flexible way to stay active indoors during the summer weekend.
Where: Boxpark
Price: Dh52 solo meal; group deals from AED 111
Al Abdalla offers a casual, value-driven match-night experience with a focus on hearty comfort food. The solo meal includes a large charcoal chicken sandwich paired with sides, while group bundles add shared plates such as kaake bites, sandwiches, sides, and drinks. The setting is designed for informal gatherings, making it suitable for friends watching matches together without the formality of a sports bar. Its location within Boxpark also adds to the urban, laid-back atmosphere, appealing to those who prefer a simple food-forward viewing experience.
Where: Club Vista Mare, Palm West Beach
Price: From Dh189–200 packages
Did someone say...BBQ platters? Or...how about wings, nachos? Yes, you heard it right, Logs and Embers offers it all, in one of the most immersive beachfront match-day setups in Dubai, combining large indoor and outdoor screens with a smokehouse-inspired menu. Guests can enjoy choicest food. And, the venue operates throughout the day, with breakfast options available for early fixtures.
Where: Palm West Beach
Price: From Dh99
The Tap House focuses on a classic sports bar experience elevated by its beachfront location. The menu includes burgers, shared platters, wings, and beer buckets designed for group viewing. With multiple screens and a steady crowd energy, it caters to fans looking for a consistent game-day environment. The proximity to the beach adds an outdoor social element, making it a popular choice for extended evenings that move from sunset into late-night screenings.
Where: Club Vista Mare
Price: From Dh150–199 packages
The Byron Bathers Club offers a more relaxed alternative for match screenings, pairing sports viewing with a coastal, laid-back setting. Guests can choose from pizza bundles, making it ideal for groups who prefer a slower-paced environment. The beachfront location allows for an open-air viewing experience, with a focus on comfort rather than high-energy sports bar dynamics.
Where: Bluewaters
When: Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Price: From Dh315
Alici’s weekend brunch at Bluewaters is a laid-back South Italian affair that embraces fresh seafood and seasonal flavours. A relaxed coastal dining with prepared dishes that are intended to just let you unwind.
Families are well taken care of too, with kids dining for free, making it an easy win for group outings. Adults can also enjoy discounted beverage packages, adding a little extra indulgence without stretching the budget. The whole experience is designed to slow things down, encouraging guests to linger over the table, enjoy the view, and stretch the brunch into a leisurely afternoon.
Where: JBR
Price: From Dh69
Mukbang Shows delivers a Korean BBQ dining experience, centred around interactive grilling and shared dining. Guests cook their own selections at the table, accompanied by a variety of traditional Korean side dishes. The format is designed for casual, social dining, where variety and volume play a key role. It is particularly popular for groups looking for an affordable but filling dining option in a lively JBR setting.
Where: Bluewaters
When: Every Friday, from 5:00 pm
Price: From Dh130
This weekly special keeps things refreshingly simple, focusing on a classic steak-and-fries pairing done right. Expect a well-prepared premium cut served with crisp, golden fries and familiar sides that let the quality of the ingredients do most of the talking.
It’s not about theatrics or overcomplication, just a solid, satisfying plate in a relaxed, casual setting. It's the kind of meal that appeals to anyone who appreciates good steak without the fuss, served consistently week after week.
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: Every Friday, from 9:00 pm
Fiesta Fridays transforms AMARU into a Latin-inspired nightlife space featuring live tango and salsa performances. The evening blends entertainment with dining, offering an à la carte menu and no minimum spend requirement. The focus is on rhythm-driven performances that unfold throughout the night, creating a dynamic and interactive atmosphere.
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: Every Saturday, from 9:30 pm
RunAway Affair is a themed nightlife experience developed in collaboration with Fashion Factor, combining fashion, music, and performance into a single late-night format. The event positions itself as part runway, part party, with curated entertainment designed around style and expression. It attracts a crowd looking for a more experimental and visually driven nightlife experience.
When: Book by 30 June | Stay until 30 June
This limited-time staycation is an easy, feel-good escape for UAE residents, built around simple perks that make a short break feel more special. Along with discounted room rates, guests get savings across dining, drinks, and spa treatments, plus the everyday comforts that matter most, complimentary breakfast and flexible check-in or check-out, depending on availability.
It’s also designed with downtime in mind. Guests get full access to the resort’s waterpark, private beach, and kids’ club, making it a relaxed option for families who want everything in one place without overplanning. For those booking select room categories, access to the Mirage Family Lounge adds an extra layer of comfort, turning the stay into something closer to a mini holiday than just a weekend away.
When: Until 30 June
Price: Dh220 adults | Dh110 children
This day access pass provides entry to the resort’s key facilities, including pools, beach areas, waterpark attractions, and kids’ entertainment zones. Guests also receive food and beverage credit that can be used across dining or spa services. It is designed as a flexible option for those who want a full resort experience without an overnight stay.
When: Ongoing
The resort hosts a dedicated fan zone with live screenings and match-day dining packages. The Football Fan Zone combo includes a burger, fries, popcorn, and drinks at an accessible price point, while weekend roasts offer a more traditional dining experience featuring beef or lamb served with sides. The setup blends sporting entertainment with a resort-style leisure environment.
Where: Address Sky View
Price: Dh225 per person
First Flight is a curated multi-course dining experience that takes guests through Amelia’s signature Japanese-Peruvian menu with Mediterranean influences. Designed as a structured culinary journey, it features a progression of small plates, mains, and desserts, each crafted for sharing and storytelling. The experience takes place in a visually striking, retro-futuristic interior with panoramic city views, making it both a dining and atmospheric experience.
Where: Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai
Price: Dh245 per person
Mythos Twilight Dining is a sunset-inspired Mediterranean dining concept that has a three-course menu. Guests choose from starters such as scallops or tempura, mains including seabass or braised beef cheeks, and desserts like chocolate fondant or cheesecake. The experience is designed around the golden-hour transition into evening, combining refined cuisine with a modern, tech-driven dining environment in Downtown Dubai.