18 best things to do in Dubai this weekend (27–29 June): Brunches, football and staycations

This weekend in the UAE could just turn out to be one of those rare ones where you can genuinely do a bit of everything without leaving the city, or even your neighbourhood for long. One moment you could be inside an ive performance or a calming wellness session, the next you’re at a mall with the kids, or settling into a beachfront spot to catch a match with food and friends. There’s a steady rhythm of things to dip into, whether you’re in the mood to slow down, stay active, or just switch off completely.