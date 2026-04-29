Pakistan passport services suspended abroad after technical glitch

In-person processing halted at UAE missions amid system failure
Dubai: Passport processing services at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have been temporarily suspended due to technical and maintenance issues, the mission confirmed on Wednesday.
The disruption has led to a complete halt in all in-person passport services, with no timeline announced for the restoration of operations. Officials said services will remain suspended until further notice.
According to a senior official, Pakistan’s passport services have been affected in several countries due to a major technical glitch, with expatriates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states among those most impacted.
An embassy spokesperson told Gulf News that the online system experienced a breakdown on Wednesday morning, forcing an immediate suspension of services. He added that operations could resume as early as Thursday if the technical issue is resolved.
“The decision was taken in view of technical faults and routine maintenance requirements affecting system functionality,” the mission said in a statement, without providing further operational details.
The suspension has prompted advisory guidance for Pakistani nationals in the UAE who rely on embassy services for new passports and renewals. Applicants have been urged to avoid visiting embassy or consulate premises for passport-related services during the disruption.
Instead, the embassy encouraged the use of its online passport application system for renewals and applications, where possible, to reduce the need for in-person visits. Those unable to access the digital platform have been advised to await further instructions.
Reassuring the community, the embassy said it would provide updates once services are restored. “The community will be informed immediately on resumption of the service,” it stated.
Separately, the mission clarified that it will also observe Labour Day closure on Friday, May 1, 2026, and will reopen on Monday, May 4, 2026. The holiday closure is part of the scheduled calendar and is unrelated to the ongoing technical disruption.