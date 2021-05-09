Dubai: The Snow Cinema will return to Ski Dubai for the summer season.
Launching on Monday, May 10, just in time for eid, the immersive cinematic experience allows guests to enjoy the magic of movies surrounded by real snow on the slopes of the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort.
The Snow Cinema will host several screenings a day during the summer months and guests can sit back and relax on lounge-style seating while watching their favourite movies on the big screen. The impressive line-up includes family-friendly films such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom & Jerry, Maya the Bee, big-budget blockbusters such a Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat as well as a slate of hotly anticipated new releases.
Ticket prices for Snow Cinema start at Dh100 per person and include admission as well as an F&B package consisting of a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and popcorn (salt or caramel). Guests can also enjoy restaurant-quality cuisine and have it delivered directly to their seat by ordering using a QR Code.
The menu features popular snacks such as loaded fries and nachos, mains including gourmet burgers, hotdogs and pasta as well as sweet treats such as Dutch pancakes and crepes. For a more premium experience, guests can book the VIP chalet which caters for four people and includes a two-course meal, signature hot chocolate, popcorn, a hand warmer and premium gloves for each guest. All guests at Snow Cinema will also receive rental clothing (jacket and pants), fleece gloves, socks, boots, beanie hat, blanket, stereo wireless headphones and a dedicated locker.
Guests also have the option to upgrade their tickets and avail of the following special offers: Snow Cinema and Penguin Encounter for Dh280, Snow Cinema and Snow Park for Dh235 and Snow Cinema and Chairlift for Dh130 and available from September 1.
Key info:
Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates
Cost: Dh100 per person including popcorn and hot chocolate