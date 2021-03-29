Just before the weather cools off, here are the outdoor movie theaters you can check out

Outdoor theatres are an experience that allows movie lovers to watch their favourite films al fresco. Just before the weather heats up, now is the perfect time for guests to grab some warm popcorn and enjoy an open-air movie experience under a canopy of stars.

Movie lovers can choose from three outdoor movie experiences in the UAE, equipped with HD visual technology and surround sound for a fully immersive and exhilarating big-screen experience. The Dubai theatres offer waiter services so guests can relax and order their food and beverages from the comfort of their seat, while the Sharjah movie experience offers F&B venues nearby.

Dubai

OUTDOOR at Galleria Mall

Located on the rooftop of Galleria Mall, guests can choose from an oversized bean bag, single seats or upgrade to the VIP experience and stretch out on a cabana. OUTDOOR at Galleria Mall is also hosting kids’ screenings every weekend (Friday and Saturday at 6pm) so little film fans can enjoy the latest animation, action and adventure films. The experience is open till end of April to early May depending on the weather.

Standard Package for one priced at Dh137 (Sunday – Thursday) and Dh157.50 (Friday & Saturday). The ticket includes one seat and F&B package with the choice of either nachos or a hot dog, salt or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, Evian water and a box of Monkey cookies

There is also the Premium View Cabana Package for two people priced at Dh315 (Sunday – Thursday) and Dh368 (Friday and Saturday). It tncludes a two-person VIP cabana and F&B package with the choice of either nachos or a hot dog, salt or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, Evian water and a box of Monkey cookies

Kids Package is for Dh90 and includes one seat and F&B package which includes salt or caramel popcorn, fresh juice and a box of Monkey cookies

OUTDOOR at Aloft, City Centre Deira

The first licensed outdoor cinema in Dubai offers dazzling views of the city by the creek and plush-style seating for solo viewers or double seats for couples. Guests can enjoy their favourite beverages as well as a wide-ranging menu of sweet and savoury items including burgers, pizza, salads and decadent desserts from the comfort of their cinema seat. Additionally, Aloft is air-conditioned and has a retractable roof to stay open all year round.

Standard Package for one is priced at Dh65 (Sunday – Saturday) and includes one seat and F&B package with VOX Cinemas Snack Tray which includes popcorn, samosa and soft beverage.

The Standard Package for two is priced at 130 (Sunday – Saturday) and includes one seat and F&B package with VOX Cinemas Snack Tray which includes popcorn, samosa and soft beverage.

There's also a Family & Friends Private Session, priced at Dh45 per person (min 20 pax, max 30 pax) and ncludes one ticket

Sharjah

Movie Nights at Aljada

Sharjah has also launched its very own drive-in cinema experience over the summer at Madar at Aljada. The family destination in the emirate hosts ‘Movie Nights at Aljada’ aiming to showcase “a wide range of films at their dedicated drive-in cinema. Movie Nights at Aljada will also be offering the usual mix of family-friendly blockbuster films completely for free. Just tune your car radio to 87.7 FM and you can hear the movie from your car.

All movies at the drive-in cinema at Madar at Aljada, Muwaileh, Sharjah, start at 8pm. They are free to enter on a first-come, first-served basis.