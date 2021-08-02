It’s called ‘The Morning Lineker’ and it’s available for one month only

Dubai: Homegrown concept Pickl have released another monthly special. This time, it’s all about breakfast.

Named The Morning Lineker, the newly launched burger ticks every box/ The special edition is on the menu for one month only, starting Monday, until September 4.

It’s made up of a juicy chicken sausage patty, fried egg, American cheese, hash browns, beef bacon, HP sauce and Curious Elephant Chilli Mayonnaise, all between a Pickl potato bun.

The team have teamed up with Melody Mok, an Australian-born foodie of Hong Kongese descent, who is the matriarch behind Curious Elephant - Dubai’s first company to bring freshly handcrafted, gourmet Asian sauces to your kitchen. Pickl have blended the Curious Elephant Chilli Sauce with mayonnaise to create a new and unique topping for the burger.

This burger is on the menu at Dh45 and available in select Pickl restaurants between now and September 4. It is only available for dine-in customers, between 11am and 6pm.

The Pickl team are no strangers to launching unusually limited edition burgers. Last month, for example, they launched a double cheeseburger with beef bacon sandwiched between two glazed doughnuts, so make sure you head down to one of their four locations and try this special edition Morning Lineker.

Don’t forget to check out An/Other by Pickl

A recently launched concept store that allows fans to purchase Pickl Apparel, while also enjoying 100 years of burgers. Across the 12-month opening of the store, the team will be paying homage to the burgers and brands which have defined an entire industry. It will be an educational culinary journey of a story rarely told: The Evolution of the Burger.

