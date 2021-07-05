Dubai: Renowned UAE based Chef Izu Ani has launched Izu Burger in Dubai.
The chef, who is the brainchild behind some of Dubai's top restaurants including Gaia and Carine, a burger brand seems like an unusual move for the Dubai restaurateur. But, this new burger brand brings a new meaning to dirty burgers, as it is made with clean, high-quality ingredients. “With Izu Burger, I wanted to make juicy, tasty burgers, with clean ingredients so that we can trust in what we are putting into our bodies. Yes, enjoy a dirty burger, but eat one made with pure intentions and carefully sourced flavours," Chef Izu Ani, concept creator of Izu Burger said.
Handmade by Chef Izu, the burgers are filled with layers of meat stacked with melted cheese and signature sauce for a unique flavour. The menu includes the Potato Bun Burger, made with a choice of Australian Wagyu Beef or 150-day grain-fed Canadian Beef, topped with melted Emmental Swiss Cheese, signature sauce and a pillowy Potato Bun that soaks up all of the juices.
The Milk Baguette Burger is not your typical baguette, the soft, fluffy, classic French-shaped bread is filled with a choice of Australian Wagyu Beef or 150-day grain fed Canadian Beef, Emmental Swiss Cheese and signature sauce, for a unique, addictive flavour.
The Trio of Sliders includes three mini 150-day grain-fed Canadian beef burgers with Emmental Swiss Cheese and signature sauce in a potato bun, perfect for entertaining and sharing with friends and family. Diners are encouraged to make it a meal with the addition of Izu Fries, thick wedges of potato, drizzled with a spicy sauce, shavings of fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano and mixed spices.
No menu by Chef Izu would be complete without a signature cheesecake. Izu Burger serves a light, creamy slice, topped with a layer of zesty passionfruit.
Izu Burger will be available to order on Deliveroo from Monday, July 5, with locations for the first Izu Burger Joints planned to open in Dubai and New York in early 2022.