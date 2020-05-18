The California Burger in KSA Image Credit:

#StayHome and order a burger

1. Crave

A favourite spot among Saudis. This classic burger spot also serves great hot dogs, chicken nuggets and fries. If you are dreaming of a juicy burger, then call them and they will deliver to your homes. The homegrown burger brand has five branches all over the kingdom including in Jeddah, Madina and and Mecca.

Locations: Brances in Jeddah, Mecca and Madina

Timings: Daily from 3pm to 2.30am

Contact: +966 920007138

2. Burger Boutique

This burger spot has locations in the UAE and Kuwait, as well as Saudi Arabia. Just as the name might indicate, this is a fancier burger restaurant. The food looks great, tastes great and everything is made with clean ingredients. Their burgers are made from organic grass-fed beef and (bonus!) their packaging solutions made from 100 per cent recycled paper, so you can eat well and do your bit for the environment. They’ve also got a ‘Zap it” menu full of healthy options and alternative burgers made with less oil.

Locations: Two locations in Riyadh. At Al Makan Mall and on Musasa Bin Nasser St. Al Olaya

Timings: Daily from 1pm to 11.30pm

Contact: +966 538533392

3. Fatburger

Fatburger is one of those spots where you let your imagination run wild. It’s not what you would call simple. This ain’t some classic burger joint with cheese, tomatoes and pickles, you can really go crazy with piled on toppings including chili, eggs, jalapenos, beef bacon, onion rings and so much more. They also serve hand-scooped ice cream milkshakes and thick cut fries to go with your meal.

Location: Al Arid in Riyadh

Timings: Daily from 10am to 9pm

Contact: +966 0112154171

4. Century Burger

Century burger is known in KSA for having some of the freshest tasting burgers. All of their menu items are handmade including the fact that they bake their own buns in house. This is also one of those gourmet burger spots. Perfect for purists and people who like a simple construction. Their buns are distinctively known because of the bundle of black sesame that’s placed in the center of the top bun.

Locations: Al-Muhammadia District, the Red Sea Mall and Al-Rowdah District in Jeddah, Al-Olya Dist in Riyadh and at the Valley center in Taif.

Timings: Saturday to Wednesday from 11am - 1am, Thursday and Friday from 11am - 2am

Contact: +966 920033900

5. The California Burger

California burger is all about stacking your burger. They serve old fashion classic burgers made with fresh Angus patties, topped with all of the fresh toppings like crisp lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized or fresh onions and their special homemade cali sauce as well as melty American cheese on fresh toasted buns.

Locations: Al Khaladia, Al Marwah and Al Muhammadiya in Jeddah and at Al Milka in Riyadh.

Timings: Saturday to Wednesday from 1pm to 2am, Thursday and Friday from 1pm to 3am