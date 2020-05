COVID-19 has brought about many changes to the way we observe Ramadan

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai

Ramadan Nights by Dish

Image Credit: Supplied

Ramdan Nights by Dish is one of my favorite alternative iftars to visit every year at their Warehouse in Al Qouz. This year, they are bringing their amazing food to your home. Their 3-course fusion menu offers guests a selection of starters, main courses and desserts, including roast beetroot hummus, pumpkin and nigella seeds served with Arabic and toasted flat breads, sumac marinated chicken wrapped in knafeh with mango chili relish and the signature slow braised shoulder of lamb in Middle-eastern spices, served with scented pilaf and confit garlic yogurt. Vegan options include a roast baby zucchini stuffed with peppers, smoked paprika and vegan feta. A special fusion menu has also been conceptualized for children and includes chicken kofta with yellow rice and yogurt dipping sauce. You have the option of recieving your order cold, to reheat before iftar, or warm and delivered right before the sun sets.

Cost: Dh200 per person

When: Available throughout the month of Ramadan

How to order: For all orders for Ramadan Nights, call 056 1283247

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Image Credit: Supplied

Fuchsia Urban Thai has created two bundles to be enjoyed all throughout Ramadan. Each bundle strikes a balance between traditional and contemporary Thai food catering to all dietary preferences. The bundles are available for delivery from both locations, Barsha Heights and Bay Square via the restaurant and Deliveroo. You can create your own bundle, which includes an appetizer platter, soup or salad, main drink and a free dessert. Highlights include chicken satay, prawn cakes, papaya salad red or green curry or a pad Thai to choose from. The free dessert is a Pandan Profiterole.

Cost: Dh75 per person

When: Available throughout the month of Ramadan

How to order: Directly from Fuchsia Urban Thai or via Deliveroo

London Dairy Cafe

Image Credit: Supplied

Although famous for their ice cream, the London Dairy Café offers comfort gourmet food. They’ve put a spin on some of their old favourites and are offering a three-course menu with two sets of iftar meals to choose from. The regular iftar priced at Dh69 starts off with a rich soup of the day (rotation of lentil, potato leek, and broccoli or tomato soup). Main course will include healthy options such as a salmon poke bowl, grilled vegetarian pizza or popular savoury dishes like Thai curry bowl or eggplant parmigiana. There’s also a royal iftar priced at Dh89, where you can choose from a list of starters including Fried Calamari, Chicken Tender or fresh Caesar or Kale Salad. Moving on to the mains, there’s a selection of pizza and pasta dishes along with burger options like LD Beef or Chicken burger. Both iftar meals can be finished off with either a Brownie or Tiramisu and come with complimentary dates.

Cost: Dh69 for the regular iftar, Dh89 for the royal iftar

How to order: Through Deliveroo and Chatfood

The Galliard

Image Credit: Supplied

This Turkish Mediterranean concept is now offering delivery, so you can enjoy their fusion cuisine for iftar during the month of Ramadan. Renowned in Istanbul for its indulgent contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, the luxe bistro draws inspiration from Turkish, Italian and French cuisine. So expect Artichoke and Avocado Salad topped with shaved parmigiana cheese, the Raw Seafood Platter, Beef Carpaccio with truffle, Mozzarella Milanese and Wagyu Tantuni. Options from the main dishes include a Pappardelle with Truffle and Veal Ragu, the Lobster Spaghetti, Turkish Manti and their recently introduced White Truffle Lasagna. For dessert you have the option of Turkish Coffee Tiramisu, Chocolate Profiteroles or a fruit plate for those who want to keep their meal light.

Cost: Approx. per person

How to order: Order directly from the restaurant at 052 4899982

Caesars Bluewaters Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

The new Iftar menu from Caesars Bluewaters Dubai delivers the very best signature dishes to dining tables of residents on Bluewaters Island, filling homes with delicious scents and flavours so that residents can end their fast. The all-inclusive iftar menu features the traditional turmous, almonds and dates, and Middle Eastern lentil soup, followed by a cold mezze selection of hummus Beiruty and fattoush salad with pomegranate, and a hot mezze of cheese and herbs rokakat and spinach fatayer. Each person dining can choose their own main course – a chicken, lamb or vegetable biryani; a mixed grill of beef kabab, lamb kofta and shish taouk; or a vegetarian fasolia with vermicelli rice. To finish, everyone will enjoy a selection of Arabic sweets and seasonal sliced fruits.

In addition to the individual Iftar options, platters are available for small intimate gatherings. The Mix Seafood Platter for four people (Dh320 per person) features grilled jumbo prawns, thyme marinated seabass with vegetables and potatoes, while the Lamb Shoulder Ouzi for four (Dh250 per person) comes with traditional oriental rice, topped with nuts, cucumber yoghurt, grilled vegetables and harissa paste. Delivery is available to all residents on Bluewaters Island only.

Cost: Dh195 per person, Dh320 for the seafood platter, Dh250 Lamb shoulder for four

How to order: Directly with the hotel on 054 5865093

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Image Credit: Supplied

Couqley French Bistro and Bar has created a Ramadan bundle for those looking to have a selection of season specials delivered to their door step. Couqley’s iftar includes a two-course meal, which will allow you to choose a starter and a main from Couqley’s Ramadan specials for Dh139. Additionally, customers can also order a signature Couqley dessert for an additional Dh30. Their iftar will be available all throughout the month of Ramadan with the two-course meal coming in a new combination each time you order.

Cost: Dh139 per person for 2-courses

How to order: Through Deliveroo Editions in Business Bay and Downtown Dubai.

Huqqa

Image Credit: Supplied

The restaurant and lounge based in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue is sending their iftar out for delivery this year. The set menu includes a large list of including hot and cold mezze like Turkish pita bread, hummus, a Turkish cheese platter, a shepherd salad, stuffed grape leaves, honey and cream, mixed olives and of course, dates. You can choose one hot starter. Either a Lollipop Kofte, Mini Minced Beef pita or Macaroni Balls. You then get to choose a soup, either a traditional lentil soup, or a Bit Bit soup. Highlights from the mains include the Beef Short Ribs with Keskek, Beef Medallion and Rice, Adana Kebab with Firik Bulghur, Chicken Breast or a Chicken Sish with Firik Bulghur. Then choose one dessert. Either the Rice Pudding, a Güllac or a Walnut Baklava.

Cost: Dh300 for the set menu

How to order: Through Talabat or Zomato

Address Downtown

Image Credit: Supplied

This Ramadan, order an fftar meal delivery from "Our Address to Yours". The menu includes dishes like the Lamb Ouzi, Sea Bass Charmoula, Bamia Bil Laham as well as classic treats such as Red Velvet cake, Cashew Baklawa and Kunafa Bil-Kishta. In its ‘Thank You UAE’ campaign, Address Hotels is partnering with various institutions to thank some of UAE’s unsung heroes that are working tirelessly to keep us safe. This Ramadan, you can take part as well by by gifting UAE heroes an Iftar meal. For every Iftar meal ordered for delivery, one iftar meal will be delivered right to the workplace of a UAE hero. All orders inclusive of Ramadan juices.

Price: Dh295 for 2 people, Dh550 for 4 people, dh830 for 6 people, Dh950 for 8 people

How to order: Download the Dubai Mall app, click on Dine and search for Address Downtown

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Image Credit: Supplied

Indulge in authentic Middle Eastern flavours with this year’s Ramadan iftar menu, featuring a range of dishes including Lamb Ouzi – a specialty amongst the hotel’s flavourful dishes this month. The menu also offers Arabic favourites such as Mezze, Biryani, Samak Harra along with a healthy selection of salads, pan seared salmon, steak and more. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Kunafa, Chocolate Pudding and a box of mixed Arabic sweets, and finish with Ramadan juice and Laban. The iftar menu at Jumeirah Emirates Towers has a range of packages for families of two, four, six and eight. Furthermore, the hotel offers both takeaway as well as delivery options.

Cost: Dh180 for a family of two, Dh350 for a family of four, Dh520 for a family of six, Dh680 for a family of eight

How to order: Contact them directly at 055 2244634

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Enjoy an array of options to end your fast with Jumeirah Creekside Hotel’s iftar offerings. The selection caters for one person up to a family of four, with delectable Arabic dishes including Mezze, Arabic Mixed Grill, Biryani, Arayes, and healthy wraps. The amazing selection of desserts includes Pistachio Mahalabia, Katayef, Luqaimat and Kunafa and Ramadan drinks. The hotel also offers an a la carte iftar menu with flavoursome Indian favourites including Chicken Biryani, Raita and Gulab Jamun. The hotel offers both takeaway as well as a delivery options to suit a variety of needs.

Cost: Dh170 for a family of two, Dh320 for a family of four, Dh520 for a family of six, Dh680 for a family of eight

How to order: Contact them directly at 055 1000748

Reform Social & Grill

Image Credit: Supplied

Throughout Ramadan, Reform Social & Grill’s Friday quiz brunch will be moved to a sunset timing with new weekly prizes up for grabs. Everyone who takes part, can enjoy a roast dinner, which can be a beef, chicken or a vegeterian roast with traditional trimmings. You need two people at least to take part. While you are enjoying your iftar, you can take part in a two-hour session, where teams will be challenged with general knowledge questions and interactive rounds, including Aylissa’s favourite ‘guess this tune’ round. To take part, all you need to do is gather your household quaran-team and register by 5pm the previous Thursday – spaces are limited and secured on a first-come-first-served basis.

Cost: Team of two: Dh190 inclusive of entry and roast dinner, Team of four: Dh280 inclusive of entry roast dinner

When: Every Friday, starting from April 24 from sunset till late

How to order: Call them directly 04 4542638

Babaji

Iftar with Babaji Image Credit: Supplied

The Turkish spot in City Walk is offering delivery on all their menu items. During Ramadan, all online orders will be delivered with a complementary dessert. All online orders will be delivered with a complimentary Kemal Pasa dessert, a sweet doughy and cheesy dessert. If you order your meal around iftar time, you will get a complementary iftar plate, which includes dates, olives and other assortment. If you order through Deliveroo, you can benefit from an additional 20 per cent discount on all dishes.

Cost: Approx. Dh100 per person

How to order: Through Deliveroo

21grams

Image Credit: Supplied

Located on Jumeriah Beach Road, 21GRAMS is the Balkan bistro that encourages the slow living lifestyle. The warm and welcoming urban bistro will be open for business as unusual (only delivery and car pickup) during the month of Ramadan from 10am-10pm. The menu will be on offer throughout the month, serving up a fresh, authentic selection of Ramadan specials including Imal Baldi – stuffed eggplant with minced beef; hearty Bamia stew with lamb and okra and mouth-watering desserts like Pistachio milk cake with date-infused milk and signature Chocolate hazelnut baklava. For Iftar, 21GRAMS has prepared a special 4-course menu including local dates & dried fruits, fresh soup of the day, Imal Baldi - stuffed eggplant with minced beef, rustic bamia stew with lamb and okra and dessert of the day at Dh120 per person and Dh450 for 4 people.

Cost: Dh120 per person and Dh450 for 4 people

When: Available for pick up and delivery from 10am to 10pm

How to order: Contact them directly on 050 8415021

Al Nafoorah

Image Credit: Supplied

Lebanese restaurant, Al Nafoorah, introduces traditional Arabic classics this Ramadan, packaged as sharing kits. The Levant-inspired menu, is made up of dates to end the fast, Ramadan drinks, soup, options of mezzeh (hot and cold), a main course and dessert. All iftar items are pre-cooked and ready to eat. Choose from traditional mains like a Lamb Ouzi, Maghmour, or a Mixed Gril. Dessert options include popular dishes like Um Ali,chocolate cardamom fudge cake and more.

Cost: Dh265 for two people, Dh495 for four people, and Dh665 for six people

How to order: Contact the restaurant directly 48 hours in advance on 800666353

Trattoria Toscana

Image Credit: Supplied

One of Dubai’s oldest Italian eateries, Trattoria Toscana is offering DIY iftar kits for two, inclusive of two appetizers and the choice of pasta, pizza and salad with a tiramisu dessert. Appetizers choices include Polpette in Umido (beef and sausage meatballs) and Gamberetti all Aglio (garlic shrimps, parsley, sourdough bread); the four pasta options include Cappelletti di Magro (Ricotta & spinach filling, creamy walnut sauce), Tagliatelle alla Bolognese (Fresh tagliatelle with beef brisket ragout) and more; a choice of pizza selections such as the Pizza Bufalina (Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil), Pizza Diavola (Mozzarella, tomato, spicy beef salami, roasted capsicum) and more. A salad will be sent along with a dressing; and for dessert, their popular tiramisu. There is an option to add on kids’ dishes such as Pizza Margherita, Pizza Prosciutto e Funghi, Spaghetti Carbonara, or Penne Bolognese as well for an extra Dh30 for each dish.

Cost: Dh145 for two

How to order: Contact the restaurant directly 48 hours in advance on 800666353

Pai Thai

Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr have created a three-course sharing iftar menu delivered hot and ready to eat. The menu features well-loved Thai classics and signature dishes including the chicken Sate Gai, Geang Panang Gai (a creamy red curry chicken) and popular Mango Pannacotta served with sweet sticky rice and coconut cream, all designed for sharing.

Cost: Dh265 for two

How to order: Contact the restaurant directly 48 hours in advance on 800666353

The Duck Hook

Image Credit: Supplied

The Dubai Hills spot has launched a new roast delivery service to homes across Dubai.Roast options include roast beef (sliced Australian prime rib of beef with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish sauce and house gravy), roast chicken (whole roast baby chicken with sage and onion stuffing balls, veal sausages wrapped in veal bacon, cranberry sauce and house gravy) or roast lamb (Australian rump of lamb with Yorkshire pudding, mint sauce and house gravy).There’s even a 300g vegetarian patty option available for vegans. The family-friendly feast is available in potions of two, four or six, and includes extras like homemade scones with clotted cream and jam, or a tea cake selection.

Cost: Roast for two: Dh265, Roast for four: Dh495, Roast for six: Dh665 (or AED 795 for roast & dessert)

How to order: Contact the restaurant directly 48 hours in advance on 800666353

Capital Club Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

The private business club has teamed up with Deliveroo for the first time ever to give members and guests the opportunity to enjoy an iftar offering at home. The offering includes Arabic and Indian favorites and includes hot and cold mezze dishes, Arabic salad, laban, a main dish, like a Mixed Grill, and a fruit selection. Also available to order for the first time ever through Deliveroo is a selection from Capital Club’s menu. People can expect to order Shepherd’s Pie, Burrata Salad, Truffle Pizza and Chicken Tikka Masala.

Cost: Dh200 per person

When: Throughout the month of Ramadan

How to order: Deliveroo

Coya Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Coya has launched a special iftar delivery menu for you to enjoy with the fam. The menu includes shared signature dishes including soup, salads and grilled meats. The set menu includes an option of beans and truffle soup and cream of pumpkin soup; accompanied by a selection of small dishes perfect for sharing, including kale and cucumber salad, wild mushrooms ceviche, empanadas, stir-fried quinoa, and chicken and mushroom anticucho. The main include a selection of corn-fed chicken, beef ribs, Peruvian dried potato and cauliflower, and Chilean seabass. Completing the meal are Sukkari dates, edamame, and pistachio puff pastry.

Cost: Dh230 for the menu

When: Served daily until 7.30pm

How to order: Call directly on 04 3169600 or through Deliveroo. Customers are encouraged to order at least two hours in advance

Time Hotels

Image Credit: Supplied

UAE hospitality company, TIME Hotels, is set to launch an exclusive iftar menu which focuses on locally sourced produce and will be available for home delivery, daily during the holy month of Ramadan. Taking inspiration from traditional Arabian cuisine, end your fast with a four-course menu for Dh65 per person, which includes a variety of hot and cold mezzeh, salads, soup, a choice from two main courses and a traditional Arabic dessert as well as one Ramadan juice, soft drink and dates. Dishes on the menu are based on lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetarian dishes as well as pizzas freshly baked in the Pranzo restaurant kitchen’s stone oven. Meanwhile, traditional Arabic desserts include Umm Ali and Kunafa.

Cost: Dh65 per person and free delivery with orders over Dh100

When: The menu, available to pre-order every day until sundown

How to order: Call directly on 04 4377888. Available for residents living within the Barsha Heights and Al Barsha communities

Taj Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

This 3-course iftar menu is an Indo-Emirati inspiration. Noteworthy dishes include classic Emirati inspired fish cakes blended with Indian spices in the Koftak Samak and Tekat Deyay Emirati - chicken kebabs infused with mild Arabic spices and cooked in a traditional tandoor. Mains feature an assortment of classic savoury dishes, including Thareed Dyay, Emirati home style chicken curry or a vegetarian Khudar Mashwi ma Baharat Hind, house-favourite vegetables tossed in an Indian masala blend. The mains are accompanied by servings of chicken, lamb or vegetable biryani and breads. The iftar concludes with a choice of desserts, which include the Khameer bil Khabisah, stuffed sweet bread with nuts and dates and Luqaimat, Emirati dumplings in date syrup, served with a rich ice cream. There’s also an Asian menu available, which features classics such as the original Thai Red Curry, seafood favourite - Fish Chili in Basil sauce, Chicken Manchurian and more served with a choice of fried rice and noodles. A five-spice flourless Chocolate Cake or the Mango and sago panna cotta provide a sweet finish to the meal. Both iftar menus include a selection of dates and cut fruits alongside Laban and water to end the fast.

Cost: Dh125 per person

When: Available for delivery from 12pm onwards

How to order: Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo and The Entertainer platforms

Doors

Image Credit: Supplied

Their Ramadan iftar Kit is a complete meal consisting of dates, dry fruits, salads, starters, main course, dessert and delicious mocktails. The menu includes warm soup followed by a healthy line-up of salads like eggplant, sphere of wellness and kidney bean salad. Simple sides include cheese pide, freshly baked breads, bread dumpling, doors iskander and mushroom rice. For the mains, diners can enjoy Kaymak, Lamb Chops and Lamb Tenderloin and Grilled Sea Bream. End the iftar with Asure, Kadayif, Kamal pasha and their Pumpkin Delight.

Cost: Dh188 per person

When: Daily from 11:30 am to 9 pm

How to order: Directly with the restaurant at 04 2049299

Abu Dhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Supplied

Throughout Ramadan, Abu Dhabi residents will be able to end their fast with a set menu from Peru brought to your doorstep by Deliveroo. At the start of the meal, Sukkari dates and Edamame are offered, followed by a choice of soup and five appetisers to share including; Papa Y Pollo (grilled chicken, bell pepper, huayro potato and botija olive) and Maki Roll de Aguacate (shitake, aji limo, avocado, quinoa and black sesame. You can choose from five main course options including dishes like Arroz Nikkei (Chilean sea bass, rice, lime and chilli) or Costillas de Res (beef ribs, sesame, aji limo and spring onion). The meal ends on a sweet note with a passion fruit, puff pastry and coconut ice cream or a kunafa with pistachios magic.

Cost: Dh199 per person

When: The menu, available to pre-order every day until sundown

How to order: Deliveroo

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Supplied

Try the Emirates Palace iftar from the comfort of your home with a gourmet Ramadan delivery. The dishes are inspired by the Middle East, like lentil soup and hot and cold mezzeh to start, followed by mains like grilled shish tawook and vegetable salona. Cap off your feast with Arabic sweets like traditional Om Ali and date pudding.

Cost: Dh245 per person for a minimum of four guests

When: The menu, available to pre-order every day until sundown

How to order: Contact the hotel directly

Zaatar w Zeit

Image Credit: Supplied

This Ramadan, Zaatar w Zeit is offering special iftar and suhoor meals with a wide variety of main dishes and sides. Choose either from a Wrap Iftar meal at Dh45 or a Skillet Iftar meal at Dh53. This includes one of your favourite wraps, soup, side salad and fries. You can also win a free dessert or a 25 per cent discount on the total bill while ordering via the mobile app, website or call.

Cost: Dh45 or Dh53

When: The Ramadan deal is available until the end of Ramadan

How to order: Directly via the ZwZ website or call them at 600 522231

Extra Ramadan treats to order

Sugargram

Image Credit: Supplied

This Ramadan, a little cupcake goes a long way. Sugargram, is bringing a bite size cupcakes to iftar and suhoor with delish Ramadan flavours like saffron, date, coffee, vimto and karak chai flavoured cupcakes. They’ve got funny names like Date Moss, Anna Vimtour and Black Chai-na. The Sugargram Ramadan boxes are priced at Dh125 for 25 bite-size cupcakes and Dh30 for 5 bite-size cupcakes. The box of 25 cupcakes will be pre-packed with a complimentary Ramadan sleeve. Customers can also choose the Ramadan sleeve with the regular Sugargram flavours like Oreana Grande, Basic Becky, Jelly Jennifer or Mrs. Weasley.

London Dairy

Image Credit: Supplied

London Dairy Café has introduced a light Rose Milk Cake soaked in rose-flavoured milk sauce. The new flavour is a Ramadan addition to the range of ultra-moist milk cakes in Saffron, Classic Vanilla and Pistachio flavours. In Ramadan, you can enjoy an extra 30 per cent off, which means you get four different milk cake flavours for Dhs120.

Couqley French Bistro x Deliveroo

Image Credit: Supplied

Deliveroo and Couqley French Bistro have partnered to offer the residents of Dubai a perfect dessert to pay season’s greetings to loved ones. For Dh41, customers will now be able to order Couqley French Bistro’s limited edition Burrata and Ricotta Kunafa good for 1-2 people. They can either order it for themselves or even change the delivery address on the app to have it delivered to the home of a loved one they would have liked to spend Ramadan with. Why not put a French twist on a highly loved dessert that is especially popular during the month of Ramadan.

The limited edition Burrata Ricotta Kunafa will be available throughout the month of Ramadan for Dh41 via Deliveroo.

Cinnabon

Image Credit:

Treat yourself to a delicious Ramadan themed Cinnabon rolls you can enjoy a selection of your favourite mini rolls post iftar with your family or friends. Or go for the Date stocks at Dh15 for 5 pieces or Dh25 for 10.

Fruits and vegetables

Image Credit: Supplied

Give the gift of health for less this Ramadan. Barakat fruits and vegetables are offering a 20 per cent discount on its range of fruit platters and baskets containing exotic and traditional fruits and boxes of fruit juice, a wide selection of dates and endless root vegetables for wholesome and hearty soups. The following special offers apply when ordering online.

Offers include:

• 20 per cent off fruit platters and baskets

• 20 per cent of immunity boosting shots

• 15 per cent off the first three orders

• 10 per cent off on Sundays and Wednesdays

NRTC Fresh

Image Credit: Supplied