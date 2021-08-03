UAE-based comedy fans — especially those who loved legendary comedy show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ — have something fun to look forward to. Wayne Brady, who has been a regular on the improvisational comedy series, will perform in Dubai on September 3 at 9.30pm.
The stand-up comedy gig will be held at Coca-Cola Arena as part of Dubai Summer Surprises.
The one-night-only event, presented by Blu Blood Entertainment and KokoSwap, will feature improv comedy, sketches, impersonations and more.
Apart from ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, five-time Emmy Award winner Brady is also known for hosting his own daytime talk show ‘The Wayne Brady Show’, his stint in the Tony Award–winning musical ‘Kinky Boots’ on Broadway and starring as James Stinson on ‘How I Met Your Mother’.
Ticket prices start from Dh150 and are available online.