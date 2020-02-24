Annual pop culture event will take place across three days next month

'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Ugly Betty' actor Kevin Sussman is coming to Middle East Film and Comic Con in Dubai next month.

The actor famously portrayed comic book shopkeeper Stuart Bloom on 'The Big Bang Theory', from 2009 until last year’s series finale. Stuart had initially been a guest character, but by the sitcom’s sixth season, he became a series regular due to his popularity.

Before 'The Big Bang Theory', Sussman appeared as Walter in 'Ugly Betty'.

MEFCC earlier announced celebrity guests Mena Massoud (‘Aladdin’), Elodie Yung (‘Daredevil’, ‘The Defenders’), Brandon Routh (‘Superman Returns’) and John Rhys-Davies (‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy), Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones) and Joseph David-Jones (‘Arrow’).

MEFCC, now in its ninth year, is an annual pop culture convention where fans can cosplay, explore the latest merchandising and art and meet-and-greet celebrity guests.

It will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from March 5-7.