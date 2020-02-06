Four actors have been announced for the annual pop culture convention in March

‘Aladdin’s’ Mena Massoud kicked off a four-person list of celebrity guests announced for Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) next month at the Dubai World Trade Centre (March 5-7).

The Egyptian-Canadian actor last year starred in his breakout role as Aladdin in Disney and Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of the beloved animation. Massoud also portrays Ethan Hart in the Hulu drama series ‘Reprisal’, which began streaming in December 2019.

Also attending is Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 film ‘Superman Returns’, last year reprising the role in The CW Arrowverse crossover event ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’. Routh also appears as Ray Palmer/Atom on the ‘Arrow’ series.

French actress Elodie Yung, best known for her role as Elektra Natchios in Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Defenders’, will make her way to the con.

Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies, best known for being Gimli and the voice of Treebird in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, will also attend. Rhys-Davies’ rich list of credits include appearing as Sallah in the ‘Indiana Jones’ films and as Hades in the Cartoon Network animation series, ‘Justice League’.

MEFCC, now in its ninth year, is an annual pop culture convention where fans can cosplay, explore the latest merchandising and art and meet-and-greet celebrity guests.