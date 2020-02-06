TAB 200206 Mena Massoud in Aladdin-1580973147811
Image Credit:

‘Aladdin’s’ Mena Massoud kicked off a four-person list of celebrity guests announced for Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) next month at the Dubai World Trade Centre (March 5-7).

TAB 200206 Elodie Yung in Daredevil-1580973149941

The Egyptian-Canadian actor last year starred in his breakout role as Aladdin in Disney and Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of the beloved animation. Massoud also portrays Ethan Hart in the Hulu drama series ‘Reprisal’, which began streaming in December 2019.

TAB 200206 John Rhys-Davies in Lord of the Rings-1580973152776

Also attending is Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 film ‘Superman Returns’, last year reprising the role in The CW Arrowverse crossover event ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’. Routh also appears as Ray Palmer/Atom on the ‘Arrow’ series.

French actress Elodie Yung, best known for her role as Elektra Natchios in Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Defenders’, will make her way to the con.

TAB 200206 Brandon Routh as Superman-1580973154858

Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies, best known for being Gimli and the voice of Treebird in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, will also attend. Rhys-Davies’ rich list of credits include appearing as Sallah in the ‘Indiana Jones’ films and as Hades in the Cartoon Network animation series, ‘Justice League’.

MEFCC, now in its ninth year, is an annual pop culture convention where fans can cosplay, explore the latest merchandising and art and meet-and-greet celebrity guests.

*Single day passes to MEFCC start at Dh115.

View gallery as list