Visitors dressed as Shinoa and Yuu at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2019. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The three-day Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) ends Saturday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Cosplay enthusiasts — those who like to dress up as their favourite film, book, video game, manga or anime characters — were spoilt for choice with meet and greets with Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand, Shazam! actor Zachery Levi, Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong, Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon and Arrow actress Katie Cassidy.

Gulf News Photographer Virendra Saklani donned his own outfit to capture what was going on around the sidelines

Visitors having fun at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2019. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Soaking up the fun was the name of the game at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
It was a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with anime characters. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
A visitor at Warner Bros exhibit at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2019. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors are spoilt for choice at the three-day event. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors hug a Lego character. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors having fun at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2019. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
View gallery as list