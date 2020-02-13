The ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Arrow’ actors will join four other celebrity guests

‘Game of Thrones’ actress Carice van Houten, who played the divisive and controversial character, the Red Presitess Melisandre, is all set to attend the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) 2020 in Dubai next month.

The pop culture convention also announced that ‘Arrow’ actor Joseph David-Jones will be in attendance at the event which takes place from March 5 — 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Van Houten was cast as the Red Preistess for season two of the critically-acclaimed HBO show, ‘Game of Thrones’. Although a villainous character in the beginning, Melisandre was a huge hit among fans. Through the next few seasons until the show ended in 2019, the character saw itself go through a massive redemption arc, endearing her to fans even more.

Her performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her final performance as the character in the season 8 episode ‘The Long Night’ in 2019. According to reports, the actress recently purchased rights to a Holocaust story about female Jewish rescuers and will produce the film along with her business partner, Halina Reijn.

David-Jones was cast as recurring character Connor Hawke in the seventh season of ‘Arrow’ last year, moving up to a main role in the show’s eighth season. The 30-year-old plays an alternate universe Green Arrow on the show.

Last week, MEFCC announced celebrity guests Mena Massoud (‘Aladdin’), Elodie Yung (‘Daredevil’, ‘The Defenders’), Brandon Routh (‘Superman Returns’) and John Rhys-Davies (‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy).

MEFCC, now in its ninth year, is an annual pop culture convention where fans can cosplay, explore the latest merchandising and art and meet-and-greet celebrity guests.