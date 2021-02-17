Let there be music. Let there be song.
This March, two UAE-based artists are bringing the classics back – in a classic way; by belting out old favourites on stage. Musicians Wim Hoste and Isabel Canada Luna, who perform at the Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on March 18 are calling the session ‘Immortal songs – Best of Crooners, Musical and Opera’.
So what can you expect? A one-hour-15-minute show with interpretations of numbers by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Michael Buble, and from musicals including ‘Phantom of the Opera’.
Composer-Pianist from Russia Ivan Kovalenko will also join the show.
Don’t miss it!
Tickets to ‘Immortal songs - Best of Crooners, Musical and Opera’ plays out at the Theatre, Mall of the Emirates’ on March 18, start at Dh100.