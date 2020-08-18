The fifth annual Emirati Women’s Day falls on August 28 this year, and four Emirati female trailblazers will share insight into their lives and journeys as part of a dedicated Flow Talks Series digital event.
Starting at 3pm and running until 6pm, each of the women will take over the @flowdubai Instagram page for 15 minutes each.
The event kicks off with Marwa Al Hashemi at 3pm, who is one of the original stars of the YouTube series ‘Aya’. Al Hashemi is a professional endurance horse racer and a part-time actress and model.
At 3.45pm, Aida Al Busaidy will take over. The communications and marketing expert is also a columnist and an advocate for women’s rights. Currently, she’s working on her first children’s book which is set to release this year.
Sara Al Madani will be on at 4.30pm. The popular entrepreneur is known across several fields, including fashion, beauty, entertainment, and more recently, technology. “It is vital to be an active member within the community, continuously share knowledge and lessons learned through experiences, and motivate younger generations to also take up the mantle and become an intrinsic part of the country’s development for tomorrow,” said Al Madani.
Wrapping up the series with a 5pm start time is Ahlam Bolooki, the director of the Emirates Festival of Literature, the biggest celebration of the written word in the Middle East.
The Instagram livestream is free to attend.