1 of 6
Japanese luxury automobile brand Lexus has partnered with UK-based origami artist/takumi Coco Sato to help impart origami skills to the general public in easy steps. As part of the Lexus Creates initiative, this social-media driven programme seeks to engage participants in creative activities that are beyond the automotive realm.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
However, origami isn’t exactly a concept alien to the automotive world, especially Lexus, as the brand’s L-finesse design language is heavily influenced by this art form. In fact, back in 2015, Lexus created a life-size model of its IS saloon entirely out of cardboard.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 6
The Origami Car had a fully fitted interior, functioning doors, headlights and wheels that actually rolled.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 6
The first installment in the current Lexus Creates series has Coco Sato showing us how to create different shapes using origami paper. The above illustration shows steps to follow to create an origami cat.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 6
This picture illustrates steps to create a leaf using origami paper.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 6
The third tutorial shows steps to create a more complex butterfly using origami paper.
Image Credit: Supplied