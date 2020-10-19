Ishara Art Foundation’s ‘Every Soiled Page’ exhibition is dedicated to exploring ways in which art expands our sensitivities to witnessing and forming collective memories.
The exhibition runs until December 19.
The title of the show draws inspiration from Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem ‘Memory’, which was written in 1953 while he was imprisoned in the Montgomery Central Jail in Pakistan. Taking cue from the poem, the exhibition proposes art as a site for reverse archaeology, where materials, voices, inscriptions and testimonies produce a field of resonance for bearing witness and remembering as an act of resistance.
The exhibition is curated by Sabih Ahmed and features works from the Prabhakar Collection by artists Anju Dodiya, Astha Butail, Neha Choksi, Praneet Soi and Sunil Padwal, and a newly commissioned performance installation by Inder Salim that will expand the exhibition into a space of readings, recitals, inscriptions and annotations.
Entry is free to the exhibition at Ishara Art Foundation at Al Serkal Avenue, Dubai. Timings: Saturday to Thursday: 10am to 7pm.