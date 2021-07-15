Dubai: A spectacular firework displays will take place at Arada’s fast-growing communities, Aljada and Nasma Residences in Sharjah, to mark the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The public holiday is set to kick off on Monday, July 19 (Arafat Day) and continue to run until Thursday, July 22.
Starting from the first night of Eid Al Adha on Tuesday at 8pm, fireworks will continue for the next two nights at Madar Aljada, the popular entertainment destination, and Nasma Central.
Other activities at Madar in mega-project Aljada include the screening of blockbuster movies during the Eid holidays, which will be shown on the UAE’s largest outdoor screen at 8.30pm shortly after the fireworks.
Madar at Aljada, having opened its doors in February 2020 in the Muwaileh district of New Sharjah, is now welcoming over 100,000 visitors a month. Madar hosts two major attractions including Zad, the popular food truck park and picnic area, and the drive-in cinema which screens free daily movies to guests in the comfort of their cars.
Aljada Movies Night screenings during Eid Holiday:
- Sunday, 18 July at 8:00pm: Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
- Tuesday, 20 July at 8:30pm: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)
- Sunday, 18 July at 8:00pm: Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
- Monday, 19 July at 8:00pm: High School Musical (2007)
- Thursday 22 July at 8:30pm: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (2019)
- Friday 23 July at 7:30pm: Black Panther (2018)
- Friday 23 July at 9:30pm: Ant-Man And The Wasp (2019)
- Saturday 24 July at 8:00pm: Lilo & Stitch (2002)