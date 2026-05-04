The UAE moves forward together

A UAE hallmark: The ability to rebound, refine and reimagine

Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, Gulf News

Smiles on faces. Doors and gates opening. Optimism rising. The mood is changing across the UAE. In a country that never stands still, everything is accelerating once again.

There is real momentum across the seven emirates; business deals ramp up, more planes take to the skies, record property deals are completed and staycations are booming. While the ceasefire and peace talks continue, so does the country’s determination to not let the conflict define 2026.

We’ve been here through it all and so have you. We’re proud of our readers, partners and supporters who have stood alongside Gulf News. Thank you all for your commitment, positivity and faith. We move forwards together as we all get set for the biggest of bounce-backs.

We have already recorded the joy of our schools, colleges and universities reopening. Outdoor activities have also returned in the past few days. We were on hand to see Global Village restart its season with a spectacular show and big crowds. Normal life resumes, and with it a big invitation for everyone to come and enjoy living in this great country.

This is not unfamiliar terrain for the UAE. The country has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to adapt quickly to challenges that are often outside of its control. Growth has never stopped. What makes this moment different is the scale and coordination of the forward-looking agenda of the leadership.

The nation’s ability to rebound, refine and reimagine itself has become a hallmark, and current efforts suggest a doubling down on that identity.

The leadership’s foresight protected us when we needed it. Now they are pushing ahead with their plans to make this the best place to live in the world. They are not simply restoring normalcy; they are accelerating transformation.

A new Gold Line will bring Dubai’s first underground transport system; huge road projects continue to bring us all closer together; Etihad Rail is surging; cranes are still popping up as the footprints of our cities continue to expand. The acceleration is rapid.

We see the positivity across government and industry leaders. While none of this erases the challenges as regional uncertainty still lingers, the UAE is not waiting around.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said at the beginning of April that the country’s “strength, resilience and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE’s development model”.

Last week, Tim Clark, President of Emirates, said that he fully expects Dubai’s flagship airline to rebound quickly from disruptions caused by the Iran conflict, saying strong demand will help the airline recover lost ground and fend off competition in the coming weeks.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the city has remained “safe and stable” throughout the war, adding: “Daily life continues, with public services, infrastructure and tourism facilities fully operational.”

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global Group, said the country’s “calm, stability, and responsible leadership” ensured businesses could continue functioning with confidence.

Through all of this, the UAE continues with an atmosphere of openness and coexistence. Tolerance and inclusion remain a defining feature.

In uncertain times, that emphasis on unity carries particular resonance, as we have seen with flags flying across the country. It has been impossible to drive or walk down a street without seeing the red, white, green and black fluttering in the breeze.

“In the UAE, everyone is Emirati through their love for this land and their contributions to it,” said UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, not long after the start of the conflict.

We have all felt a strong loyalty and passion for this special corner of the world as we continue to support each other through the good and bad times.

This is a country that is energised, not fatigued. It is focused, not fractured. And it is ready to show again how it bounces back from adversity like nowhere else on Earth.