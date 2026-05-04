The UAE moves forward together

In-house experts at Gulf News share their thoughts on the sectors shaping tomorrow
Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief, Gulf News
Smiles on faces. Doors and gates opening. Optimism rising. The mood is changing across the UAE. In a country that never stands still, everything is accelerating once again.
There is real momentum across the seven emirates; business deals ramp up, more planes take to the skies, record property deals are completed and staycations are booming. While the ceasefire and peace talks continue, so does the country’s determination to not let the conflict define 2026.
We’ve been here through it all and so have you. We’re proud of our readers, partners and supporters who have stood alongside Gulf News. Thank you all for your commitment, positivity and faith. We move forwards together as we all get set for the biggest of bounce-backs.
We have already recorded the joy of our schools, colleges and universities reopening. Outdoor activities have also returned in the past few days. We were on hand to see Global Village restart its season with a spectacular show and big crowds. Normal life resumes, and with it a big invitation for everyone to come and enjoy living in this great country.
This is not unfamiliar terrain for the UAE. The country has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to adapt quickly to challenges that are often outside of its control. Growth has never stopped. What makes this moment different is the scale and coordination of the forward-looking agenda of the leadership.
The nation’s ability to rebound, refine and reimagine itself has become a hallmark, and current efforts suggest a doubling down on that identity.
The leadership’s foresight protected us when we needed it. Now they are pushing ahead with their plans to make this the best place to live in the world. They are not simply restoring normalcy; they are accelerating transformation.
A new Gold Line will bring Dubai’s first underground transport system; huge road projects continue to bring us all closer together; Etihad Rail is surging; cranes are still popping up as the footprints of our cities continue to expand. The acceleration is rapid.
We see the positivity across government and industry leaders. While none of this erases the challenges as regional uncertainty still lingers, the UAE is not waiting around.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said at the beginning of April that the country’s “strength, resilience and steadfastness have reinforced the UAE’s development model”.
Last week, Tim Clark, President of Emirates, said that he fully expects Dubai’s flagship airline to rebound quickly from disruptions caused by the Iran conflict, saying strong demand will help the airline recover lost ground and fend off competition in the coming weeks.
Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the city has remained “safe and stable” throughout the war, adding: “Daily life continues, with public services, infrastructure and tourism facilities fully operational.”
Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global Group, said the country’s “calm, stability, and responsible leadership” ensured businesses could continue functioning with confidence.
Through all of this, the UAE continues with an atmosphere of openness and coexistence. Tolerance and inclusion remain a defining feature.
In uncertain times, that emphasis on unity carries particular resonance, as we have seen with flags flying across the country. It has been impossible to drive or walk down a street without seeing the red, white, green and black fluttering in the breeze.
“In the UAE, everyone is Emirati through their love for this land and their contributions to it,” said UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, not long after the start of the conflict.
We have all felt a strong loyalty and passion for this special corner of the world as we continue to support each other through the good and bad times.
This is a country that is energised, not fatigued. It is focused, not fractured. And it is ready to show again how it bounces back from adversity like nowhere else on Earth.
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor, Gulf News
The UAE shows no signs of slowing. Despite recent crisis, the country has demonstrated a defining national characteristic: steady resilience.
Over the past two months, the UAE as a country has maintained an unbroken rhythm of progress, advancing major infrastructure, transport, and digital transformation initiatives without pause.
Key announcements, including the planned Dubai Metro Gold Line, alongside major road upgrades such as the Hessa Street Development Project, underline a continued commitment to long-term mobility and urban growth. These projects reinforce a simple message: development does not slow, even in challenging times.
This sense of continuity has been strengthened by leadership messaging placing unity at the heart of national stability. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s call for citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag across homes and institutions reflected a nation that remains cohesive and aligned, entering and emerging from difficult periods more united.
Santu Dev, Director - GN Media, Commercial
The UAE’s digital advertising market is heading towards $4.3 billion by 2029. Yet, paradoxically, the most valuable asset in this booming landscape is one that money alone cannot manufacture: trust. Programmatic automation now accounts for 76 per cent of digital revenue. Algorithms are efficient. They are also indiscriminate. In a market flooded with anonymous impressions, brands are discovering that reach without credibility is just noise with a media plan attached. The shift is already under way from vanity metrics to verified outcomes, from buying users to owning environments. The brands winning in 2026 are not the loudest. They are the most contextually credible. We, at Gulf News, have always understood this. Our audience does not scroll past us — they seek us out. That intent is what transforms an impression into a conversation, and a conversation into commerce.
Tina Bhaktha, Director – GN Media, Events & Special Features
In an age of limitless information, access is no longer the advantage — intentionality is. The real differentiator is precision: who you bring together, why they matter, and the outcomes you create. In the events space, success is no longer about scale alone, but about curating the right audiences, enabling meaningful dialogue, and ensuring every interaction delivers value. The most impactful events don’t just attract attendees. They spark connections, accelerate collaboration, and drive tangible outcomes.
Events have evolved beyond passive gatherings into strategic platforms where ideas are tested, challenged, and amplified in real time. Every element — speaker, session, and format — is designed to provoke insight and inspire conversations that matter. Events are central to Gulf News’ engagement strategy. From curated roundtables, exhibitions and large-scale conferences, we create platforms that connect the right people and drive meaningful industry value.
David George, Director – GN MEDIA, Creative Content & Design
The recent conflict once again showed how resilient the UAE’s advertising ecosystem is. While headlines were fast-moving, the reality on the ground remained more measured, with brands and agencies continuing to operate with clarity rather than disruption. Having been in Dubai for over three decades, this pattern is familiar. The UAE’s structured, steady approach to uncertainty helped the market stay composed, and most advertisers did not pause long-term thinking. Some short-term campaigns were naturally reviewed or adjusted where cultural sensitivity was required.
In fact, we continued to see client spending, particularly across digital-first formats and brand-led advertising within supplements. Content remains at the core of this investment. At Gulf News, this was reflected across special reports, events, podcasts, and native content marketing solutions, reinforcing a simple truth: even in uncertain times, content remains king for advertisers. As conditions stabilise, we expect momentum to return fully, with brands stepping back into confident, and sustained communication.
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
Playgrounds are the best barometer of a city’s health and safety. While the UAE tackled the past two months with astute diplomacy and a lot of grit, it was the children who ensured that evenings were full of cheer, laughter and the usual hubbub.
Behind these children were some exceptionally hardworking teachers who ensured learning and play went hand in hand. Ever so patient with more than 30 students over a laptop screen, the teachers were quick to adapt and engage. They were no longer just tutors. Reminding students periodically to look away from the screen, stand up and move around, have a sip of water, they made remote learning as effective and comfortable as possible. They also became the default troubleshooter for children who struggled with their devices, guiding them at every step.
After giving us a glimpse of effortlessly managing a situation that could any second turn chaotic, the teachers and students have returned to their brick-and-mortar classrooms, much to the relief of parents.
Justin George Varghese, Your Money Editor
The past few months have tested markets and the wider financial system in ways that feel both familiar and unpredictable. Volatility has been driven by geopolitical developments, oil price swings, and a degree of caution among both UAE residents and investors. Yet, beneath that, the fundamentals across banking, logistics, and energy remain steady. Banks are well capitalised and continue to lend, while trade corridors are adjusting rather than stalling. Oil still plays a central role in anchoring regional confidence, even as prices react to global signals.
What I find most telling is how quickly the system recalibrates. Liquidity has not dried up, and capital is still finding its way into
opportunities. There’s a noticeable shift from hesitation to selective optimism. Early signs of IPO pipelines, cross-border deals, and more active capital markets are starting to re-emerge. It’s not a full rebound, but momentum is building, and that return of measured confidence is what stands out most right now.
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor, Gulf News
The UAE and its people are known for quickly adapting and always moving forward. The past few weeks were no different, even as we faced different challenges and uncertainty. It has been incredible to see the community spirit and support in real life, as well as online.
People from different backgrounds, from businesses and individuals to residents and tourists, have been showcasing their pride in the UAE.
Additionally, many are using social media to connect and support local UAE businesses. We have highlighted all aspects of it on our social media, print, and digital channels at Gulf News. Whether it’s interviewing someone about their UAE story or witnessing the flags being raised, it has been special to feel the level of community across the country. I am looking forward to more and more events happening, from pop-ups to concerts, and celebrating them in-person and across our platforms. We will continue to wave the UAE flag, for our leaders, home-grown brands, community and everything that makes this an incomparable place to be.
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter – Business
The region’s aviation sector had to navigate a challenging few months, with regional tensions driving up jet fuel and war-risk insurance costs, dampening profitability. The hospitality sector met with a similar fate after inbound tourist numbers dwindled. Even so, the UAE continues to show its strength as a global hub, with airlines maintaining strong schedules and hotels utilising this time to renovate their facilities. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Park Hyatt, and St Regis Dubai are among the hotels being spruced up for the next generation of tourists.
It has been encouraging to see how quickly both sectors adapt, whether it is adding new routes, adjusting capacity, or enhancing guest experiences to stay competitive. What stands out now is the gradual but steady return of leisure travel and international visitors, as confidence begins to rebuild. In many ways, travel reflects a deeper human instinct — to move, to connect, and to keep going — and that spirit is quietly, but surely, finding its way back.
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor, Gulf News
The UAE has shown in the past few weeks how quickly it can move when businesses and consumers need confidence. In retail, government bodies have been visible on the ground, working closely with retailers, suppliers and logistics companies to monitor stock levels, check prices and keep essential goods moving.
Gulf News joined several Ministry of Economy visits, during which officials conducted shelf and price checks across key outlets.
The launch of the Essential Goods Price Platform also adds more transparency, giving residents a clearer view of prices of essential item across major retailers.
In property, Dubai has remained steady despite regional
uncertainty. Data shows that around 85 per cent of landlords are not considering selling, which suggests there is no panic in the market. Listings have edged up by just over 5 per cent, but not to levels that signal distress. What I am most encouraged to see returning is confidence, with retailers focused on supply and landlords holding firm.
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle & Sports Editor
I’ll be honest: just a few weeks ago, there was a strange guilt attached to feeling excited. Whether it was queuing up for Primark bargain finds, planning a visit to Global Village’s reopening, or even revisiting Miranda Priestly and her iconic “gird your loins” in The Devil Wears Prada sequel, joy felt slightly out of place.
And yet, we moved forward, tentatively at first, and then with a little more confidence. What stood out was how quickly the industry adapted. Coca-Cola Arena, a venue known for concerts, pivoted to host a five-day clearance sale. Pivot and resilience stopped being buzzwords; they became our reality. Even the beloved UAE annual tradition, Dubai Restaurant Week is back, offering Michelin-star dining at a fraction of the cost. The Michael biopic opened strong globally last week, proving audiences are still showing up. The unvarnished truth is that we may not always feel like celebrating, but life doesn’t pause. The lights will come on. And the show and games, as always, must go on.
Lakshana Palat, Assistant Features Editor
The past couple of months have been challenging, but hope and cheer are steadily returning, with signs visible everywhere. Schools reopened last week, bringing back the familiar sight of yellow school buses on the roads and the sense of routine. Global Village has also reopened, welcoming families back to their favourite spots for food, fun, and comfort.
There’s growing excitement around events and concerts that were once postponed but are now finally taking shape. With artists like Shakira, the Jonas Brothers, and Atif Aslam on the line-up, the UAE is gearing up for joyful months ahead.
The theatre and arts scene continues to flourish too, with productions at The Junction in Dubai and creative showcases at Alserkal Avenue adding depth to the cultural calendar. Films, exhibitions, restaurant openings, and the buzz of people rediscovering the joy of going out all contribute to the momentum.
Life feels colourful again, and the coming months promise more.
Rob Ilsley, Sports Reporter
As a sports reporter based in the UAE, the recent period of regional conflict and uncertainty has had a noticeable impact on how and where we cover sport.
Fixtures have been cancelled or rescheduled, while some events were moved to different venues at short notice, requiring constant adaptation and flexibility. Despite this disruption, there has been an overwhelming sense of unity and support across the sporting community, with a clear appreciation of the UAE’s efforts in maintaining safety and stability for everyone.
While things naturally slowed down as adequate measures were put in place, there was a sense of resilience and bravery within sport. Visiting different venues during this time and sharing the stories of local athletes, staff and fans were particularly moving, highlighting how deeply sport is woven into the fabric of the community here.
Above all, it has reinforced my excitement for the return of full sporting calendars, with teams and major events continuing to come back stronger across the region.