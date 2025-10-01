Meena Jewellers unveils Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection at 4th Annual Polki Festival

Shoppers enjoy 5% cashback voucher on every Polki jewellery purchase during the festival
Dubai: Meena Jewellers is set to dazzle this festive season with the 4th edition of its Polki Festival, taking place on October 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2025 at its flagship stores.
The three-day festival will see the launch of Meena Jewellers’ much-anticipated Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection, featuring exquisite Polki jewellery crafted to blend timeless tradition with modern elegance.
To mark the occasion and celebrate 30 years of customer trust, shoppers will also enjoy a 5% cashback voucher on every Polki jewellery purchase made during the festival.
“Polki is timeless and remains one of the most sought-after jewellery styles for weddings and festive occasions,” said Mr. Sanjay Jethwani, Partner at Meena Jewellers.
“This festival is our way of thanking customers for their trust, while introducing designs that reflect both heritage and innovation,” Jethwani added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox