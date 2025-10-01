GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Meena Jewellers unveils Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection at 4th Annual Polki Festival

Shoppers enjoy 5% cashback voucher on every Polki jewellery purchase during the festival

Last updated:
Friday
1 MIN READ
Meena Jewellers unveils Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection at 4th Annual Polki Festival

Dubai: Meena Jewellers is set to dazzle this festive season with the 4th edition of its Polki Festival, taking place on October 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2025 at its flagship stores. 

The three-day festival will see the launch of Meena Jewellers’ much-anticipated Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection, featuring exquisite Polki jewellery crafted to blend timeless tradition with modern elegance.

To mark the occasion and celebrate 30 years of customer trust, shoppers will also enjoy a 5% cashback voucher on every Polki jewellery purchase made during the festival.

“Polki is timeless and remains one of the most sought-after jewellery styles for weddings and festive occasions,” said Mr. Sanjay Jethwani, Partner at Meena Jewellers.

“This festival is our way of thanking customers for their trust, while introducing designs that reflect both heritage and innovation,” Jethwani added.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

As the planners explain, guests want interactive elements—live rangoli artists, immersive light projections, and top-notch entertainment. They want to feel like they’re stepping into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration rather than a predictable party

Dubai Diwali like never before: Mermaids and Michelin

5m read
ADAFSA urges immediate registration of untagged livestock

Collect or sell untagged animals? Fines and jail apply

2m read
Inbound travel demand is expected to increase significantly during Diwali.

UAE-India fares drop to Dh220: Why is no one booking

2m read
The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

The City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

3m read