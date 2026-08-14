Chef Bobby Sutanto Brings Indonesian Cuisine to Dubai

Long before Bobby Sutanto entered the disciplined kitchens of Singapore, Macau and Dubai, his culinary education began in an Indonesian market beside his mother. He watched her select ingredients, then followed her into the kitchen as she turned spices, herbs and patient preparation into the meals that shaped his childhood. Fried rice, soto ayam and rendang became part of his earliest understanding of food, along with a respect for ingredients and the communal pleasure of eating.