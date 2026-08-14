Chef Bobby Sutanto Brings Indonesian Cuisine to Dubai

Bobby Sutanto cooks Indonesian flavours shaped by childhood memories
Long before Bobby Sutanto entered the disciplined kitchens of Singapore, Macau and Dubai, his culinary education began in an Indonesian market beside his mother. He watched her select ingredients, then followed her into the kitchen as she turned spices, herbs and patient preparation into the meals that shaped his childhood. Fried rice, soto ayam and rendang became part of his earliest understanding of food, along with a respect for ingredients and the communal pleasure of eating.
“Indonesian cooking is very complicated, uses lots of spices, and some dishes take a long time to prepare,” says Sutanto, co-founder and head chef of Bobi Bowl in Dubai’s Jumeirah 1 district. “Those flavours have stayed with me and continue to influence the way I cook today.”
His upbringing also taught him that food should never be wasted and meals were meant to be shared. That sense of gratitude developed into a professional discipline as he moved to Singapore, where he studied and spent four years establishing himself in hospitality. Macau followed, giving him experience in luxury fine dining. His arrival in Dubai in 2014 marked the defining turn in his career.
Bobi Bowl grew from a partnership with Jakarta-born entrepreneur Sylvana Sari and a shared ambition to build an enduring Indonesian brand. Even its name carries that intent. “Bobi” and “Bowl” contain eight letters, a number associated with prosperity and continuity in Chinese-Indonesian numerology. The two Os in the logo form an infinity symbol.
The restaurant celebrates the vast culinary landscape of Indonesia, with a strong connection to East Java and Sutanto’s native Surabaya. The city’s cooking is known for assertive savoury flavours and the combined traditions of Javanese, Chinese-Indonesian and Madurese communities. Sutanto draws on that heritage while incorporating dishes from across the archipelago into Bobi Bowl’s modern Indonesian menu.
At the centre of his cooking is Indonesia’s remarkable spice pantry. He believes ingredients such as candlenut, galangal, kaffir lime leaves and kencur deserve far greater recognition around the world. Each contributes a distinctive fragrance and depth, and several are often combined to form layered flavour bases.
Traditional technique is equally important. A bumbu, the fresh spice paste fundamental to many Indonesian dishes, is ground by hand and cooked gently until aromatic. Slow braising and charcoal grilling build further complexity, while fresh sambals cut through rich meats.
“Sweet, savoury, spicy, sour, and sometimes slightly bitter elements all come together in a single dish,” Sutanto says. “That harmony is what makes Indonesian cuisine so memorable.”
This balance guides his approach to serving an international audience in Dubai. Sutanto identifies one common misconception: Indonesian food is frequently defined only by its heat. Chilli is one element within a broader combination of sweetness, acidity, umami and aromatic herbs. Bobi Bowl preserves the original spice blends and cooking methods, adjusting the quantity of chilli according to a diner’s tolerance.
For dishes such as grilled oxtail with rica sauce and ayam geprek, sambal can be mixed into the dish or served separately. Guests control the intensity while experiencing the full character of the food. Sutanto wants first-time diners to discover its range and complexity, far beyond spiciness.
His fine-dining experience appears in the precision of each component, the quality of the ingredients and the consistency of execution. Traditional recipes are refined through modern presentation, with the warmth of Indonesian cooking remaining central to the experience.
“Whether it’s a guest’s first visit or their tenth, every dish should deliver the same balance of flavour, texture, and quality,” he says. Sutanto’s background in Japanese cuisine has also shaped his methods. Japanese kitchens taught him precision, discipline, seasonality and respect for ingredients. Diners can see that influence in the clean plating, controlled textures and close attention to detail. The recipes, spice blends and flavours retain a distinctly Indonesian identity.
His first recommendation for a newcomer is Empal Gepuk, a West Javanese comfort dish with a meticulous preparation. Beef is slowly simmered in coconut milk and aromatic spices until tender, then lightly fried to create a delicate crust around a juicy centre. Coriander, galangal, garlic and shallots give it fragrance, while a gentle sweetness complements its savoury richness.
“It showcases the patience, craftsmanship, and harmony of flavours that define Indonesian cooking,” he says. “It feels familiar enough to enjoy immediately, yet offers a taste that’s uniquely Indonesian.”
Nasi Goreng Katsu offers another entry point. Fragrant wok-fried rice is cooked with aromatic spices, sweet soy sauce and savoury seasonings, then paired with crisp Japanese-style katsu. The smoky sweetness of the rice and golden crunch of the cutlet reveal how Sutanto connects two culinary cultures while keeping Indonesian flavour at the heart of the dish.
He sees considerable potential for Indonesian cuisine in Dubai, a city whose diners have embraced the evolution of Japanese, Korean and Peruvian food. Indonesia offers comparable diversity, bold flavours and centuries of culinary history, though much of it remains unfamiliar internationally.
Sutanto hopes Bobi Bowl can help change that through food which feels contemporary, accessible and faithful to its origins. “If someone leaves Bobi Bowl curious to explore more Indonesian food, then we’ve done our job,” he says.