World Pasta Day: 7 restaurants to celebrate at with a special meal

If you want to satisfy your carb cravings and want to celebrate World Pasta Day on October 25 with a tortellini awesome Italian meal, we have the restaurants across Dubai to visit.
Kiza African Restaurant and Lounge in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is offering diners two pan-African pasta dishes for World Pasta Day. Available on October 25, guests can try out the mzanzi pilchard puttanesca, which is a South African twist on a Neapolitan classic with flaky chili pilchards, black olives, tomato, garlic, and parmesan and the jollof spaghetti, which is pasta cooked in a tomato and spice sauce, garlic, and topped with parmesan.
Italian restaurant at The Palm Jumeirah’s St. Regis Gardens, Signor Sassi, is inviting guests to try out their pasta dishes this World Pasta Day. Diners can enjoy dishes such as lobster alla catalana spaghettini, spaghetti al pomodoro, tagliolini with lemon sauce and caviar, and more.
Sfumato restaurant and Soirée wine bar in ME Dubai Hotel have pasta dishes to try, available only on October 25. Guests can try the casarecce with fresh truffle, stracciatella, and wild mushrooms, the sweet potato gnocchi with hazelnuts, and more.
Ida Bakery and Bistro is inviting guests to try out their bistro menu, which includes various pasta dishes. The menu includes homemade tagliatelle pasta, pan-toasted butternut gnocchi, and more.
Social House, in the Dubai Mall, is celebrating World Pasta Day with dishes such as lasagna, spaghetti, fettuccini Alfredo with mushroom sauce grilled chicken, and more for guests.
Luigia Dubai, Italian restaurant at The Rixos Premium JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residence), is hosting an afternoon in the celebration of World Pasta Day featuring the children’s television and radio presenter, Magic Phil. On October 25, between 4 to 6pm, children will get a pasta dish and beverage of their choice and a live show by Magic Phil, as part of a package.
Try out handmade pasta at the Italian restaurant Monno in Jumeirah. They have dishes such as spaghetti alla chitarra in beurre blanc sauce with lemongrass and shallots, topped with Oscietra caviar, the ravioli al tartufo, and more.
