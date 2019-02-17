In line with the global trends, the Middle East’s food and beverage market is expected to be dictated by dining habits of millennials, with health, convenience and experience factors increasingly playing an important role in deciding what they eat and where they eat. “The major factors that drive the growth in the UAE’s F&B industry are surging demand for fresh food, the popularity of online ordering platforms and an expanding tourist base that will create demand for more outlets with a diverse cuisine,” says Siyad K., CEO of Adan Garden, an organic store promoting locally produced certified products.