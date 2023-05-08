Watch: Viral one-minute clip shows how to make BTS' special 'jjang rameyon' with beef ribs

Wondering what to eat with your next K-drama binge session? The official BTS page just took to social media, to share with the Armys (BTS fans) their special jjang rameyon or jjajangmyeon recipe, or noodles cooked with black bean sauce. Fans are saying it looks “perfect”.

The video shows the recipe condensed in a one-minute clip, with BTS members Jungkook and J-Hope cooking together.

Watch: BTS shares special jjang rameyon recipe Image Credit: @cake_x_official/social media

Here are the ingredients they used:

2 packs instant jjajang ramyeon (instant noodles in black bean sauce)

200 gms boneless beef ribs

1 white onion diced

300 ml water

1/3 tspn salt

2 tbsp cooking oil

According to their video, this was the method:

First, dice one white onion and set aside.

In a pot of boiling water, add two instant ramen noodle packs (just the noodles).

Let it boil and strain.

In a separate pan, cook the beef ribs and remove them from the pan. Set aside.

In the same pan, add oil and saute the diced onions.

Now, add 300 ml water and the condiments and spice mix that come with the instant noodle pack. Stir and let it boil.

Add the noodles, mix, and serve with the beef ribs on top.

According to the caption, this is a recipe that “BTS members love to eat at home, while travelling, on set, or wherever they are”. The caption added that the recipe is a part of BTS’ latest recipe book released last month.

BTS fan @MyPassions commented: “Looks so tasty…”

And, Angela Araujo wrote: “This recipe made my mouth water.”

Meanwhile, @Elzafero posted: “We will learn another recipe from the boys. It will be very fun to watch them cook as always and they will have a very delicious recipe.”