Viral custard toast food trend that can be made in 3 minutes!

Are you someone who keeps snoozing the alarm until you have to dress and rush yourself out of the house, therefore skipping breakfast? Well, what if we told you, that you could whip up a hearty breakfast meal in just 10 minutes or less? Enter, custard toast.

I was actually surprised how much it tasted like custard

This recipe has been trending ever since Sydney-based TikTok food blogger Ayeh Manfre, popularly known as as @cookingwithayeh, tried out the trending custard toast hack with a twist. Gulf News Food caught up with the blogger and here’s what she had to say, “This custard yogurt toast has been trending on TikTok for months. I was a little sceptical to try it at first as I was worried it may taste ‘eggy’, but I can assure you it doesn't. I was actually surprised how much it tasted like custard.”

First things first, what is the custard yoghurt toast trend?

To keep it simple, it combines dessert and breakfast in one. The trend uses a few slices of bread, maple syrup, plain Greek yogurt and an egg. Once mixed, it gives a custard-like look. The next step is to flatten the centre of your sliced bread, pour a little bit of the ‘custard’ on the light trench and top it off with chocolate chips or any fruits of your choice.

The toast is then air fried or baked to perfection, drizzled with maple syrup and then topped off with powdered sugar, before slicing and devouring it.

How has the internet reacted to it?

Let’s just say the internet loves it. The custard yogurt toast is a quick fix for those who are running short of time in the mornings; it isn’t too sweet and it’s quite healthy as well. “The reaction has been overwhelming,” said Manfre. “The video post gained over two million views (and counting) on both, Instagram and Tiktok, and has been shared around the world.”

“I made custard toast!!!! it was the best thing ever,” wrote a Twitter user

“Not the fanciest presentation ever, but that custard berry toast recipe on TikTok is amazing and I’m addicted lol,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Yummy! TikTok's Trendy Custard Toast Is Actually Better for You Than Avocado Toast,” wrote another comment to which other users wrote “I am definitely going to give it a try”.

Some viewers of the recipe have also taken it a step further by adding vanilla essence and cinnamon to the custard mix, or tweaking it to suit vegan requirements and more. The best part of this custard toast is that it can be made savoury as well – all you need are a few ingredients that work well when paired together. The maple syrup can be honey, should you want something sweeter; add a bit of food colouring for a colourful toast or even add protein powder. Of course, it only took a matter of seconds for social media users to try out recipes of their own.

Now that you’ve gotten an idea of what the viral custard yoghurt is, it’s time to make it at home with Ayeh Manfre’s recipe for the same:

Preparation time: 3 minutes

Cooking time: 4 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 to 3 slices of soft bread (depending on size and thickness)

1 egg

3 tbsp Greek yogurt

2 to 3 tsp maple syrup or honey

For toppings:

Handful fresh raspberries

10 gms dark chocolate chips

2 tbsp maple syrup, to drizzle (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat airfryer or oven to 180C (350F).

2. In a small bowl, add the egg, yogurt and maple syrup. Whisk together to form a liquid custard.

3. Using your fingers or the back of a spoon or fork, press into the centre of the bread to create an indent without cutting through.

4. Spoon the custard mixture into the bread well and add your toppings.

5. If you are using an air fryer, toast the bread for 4 to 5 minutes. The custard should be set and starting to caramelise on the edges when ready.

6. If you are using an oven, place the slices on an oven tray lined with parchment paper and bake for 8 to 12 minutes (depending on your oven strength). The custard should be set and starting to caramelise on the edges when ready.

7. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup (optional) and enjoy!

Also note, the custard mixture can make between 2 and 3 slices of bread. It will really depend on the size and thickness of your bread. I’ve used 2 quite thick bread slices, and still had some custard mixture leftover.