Kraft Heinz splits after 10 years: What this means for your favorite brands

Global Taste Elevation, North American Grocery launch soon, keeping iconic products alive

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
In this photo illustration, a bottle of Heinz tomato ketchup is displayed next to a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese on September 02, 2025 in San Anselmo, California.
AFP

Dubai: Kraft Heinz, the company behind beloved products like Heinz ketchup, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Philadelphia cream cheese, is splitting into two separate companies, a decade after the brands merged. The demerger is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

The split will create:

  • Global Taste Elevation Co. – managing high-demand, flagship brands like Heinz ketchup, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Philadelphia cream cheese.

  • North American Grocery Co. – overseeing longer-standing but slower-growing brands such as Oscar Mayer, Maxwell House coffee, Kraft Singles, and Lunchables.

For consumers, this move should mean more focus on the products you love, while the brands themselves are expected to remain available in stores worldwide.

For investors, Moody’s has placed Kraft Heinz’s credit rating under review, assessing how the split might impact the companies’ debt and financial stability. Each company may take on or refinance part of Kraft Heinz’s existing debt.

What will happen to employees?

Employees, around 36,000 globally, will face more than a year of transition. Carlos Abrams-Rivera, current CEO, will lead North American Grocery, while the CEO for Global Taste Elevation is still to be announced.

This split reflects a wider trend in the food industry. Other giants, including Kellogg and Mars, have also spun off businesses to create more focused companies better aligned with changing consumer tastes.

Kraft Heinz shares dropped nearly 7% following the announcement, showing investor caution. Analysts will be watching closely to see whether the demerger strengthens the brands and improves financial performance over time.

Takeaway for shoppers: Your favorite Heinz sauces, Kraft cheeses, and Lunchables aren’t going anywhere. The companies behind them are just reorganizing to focus on growth and innovation in each segment.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
