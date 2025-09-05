For investors, Moody’s has placed Kraft Heinz’s credit rating under review, assessing how the split might impact the companies’ debt and financial stability. Each company may take on or refinance part of Kraft Heinz’s existing debt.

For consumers, this move should mean more focus on the products you love, while the brands themselves are expected to remain available in stores worldwide.

Dubai: Kraft Heinz, the company behind beloved products like Heinz ketchup, Kraft Mac & Cheese, and Philadelphia cream cheese, is splitting into two separate companies, a decade after the brands merged. The demerger is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Takeaway for shoppers: Your favorite Heinz sauces, Kraft cheeses, and Lunchables aren’t going anywhere. The companies behind them are just reorganizing to focus on growth and innovation in each segment.

Kraft Heinz shares dropped nearly 7% following the announcement, showing investor caution. Analysts will be watching closely to see whether the demerger strengthens the brands and improves financial performance over time.

This split reflects a wider trend in the food industry. Other giants, including Kellogg and Mars, have also spun off businesses to create more focused companies better aligned with changing consumer tastes.

Employees, around 36,000 globally, will face more than a year of transition. Carlos Abrams-Rivera, current CEO, will lead North American Grocery, while the CEO for Global Taste Elevation is still to be announced.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.