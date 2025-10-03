From German roots to UAE leadership: Berkeley Services' journey of excellence

Since 1984, Berkeley is a trusted UAE leader in integrated facilities management
Berkeley Services proudly reflects on its rich heritage and enduring connection to its German roots through its parent company, Klüh Multiservices, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. With a strong multinational presence across seven countries — Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Turkey, China, India, and the UAE — and a workforce of over 58,000+ employees internationally, Klüh brings global expertise and innovation that continues to shape Berkeley’s journey in the region.
Established in Dubai in 1984, Berkeley has grown into one of the UAE’s most trusted names in integrated facilities management, standing as a strategic asset partner in the built environment. For over four decades, Berkeley has delivered value-driven, technology-enabled, and sustainable solutions that contribute to the growth of iconic assets across the Emirates.
From commercial towers and residential communities to hospitality, healthcare, education, and aviation facilities, Berkeley’s role extends far beyond management — it is about creating environments that inspire efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.
We remain proud of our German heritage while deeply valuing the trust we have earned in the UAE as a strategic partner in shaping the built environment. At Berkeley, our focus remains on creating value, driving sustainability, and delivering excellence through every service we provide. As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and leaving a meaningful impact on the communities and clients we serve.Karl-Heinz Otto Mair, CEO of Berkeley Services
Berkeley’s influence also extends through strategic collaborations and memberships that reinforce its commitment to the UAE’s sustainable future. As a supporting member of AHK – the Emirati German Council for Industry and Commerce, Berkeley highlights its strong and continued association with the council.
Their long-standing association with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) reflects dedication to environmental stewardship, while the EcoVadis certification, awarded for the second consecutive time in April 2025, highlights Berkeley’s global-standard ESG practices.
This legacy of excellence is built on people, partnerships, and purpose — driven by a vision to continually raise benchmarks in facilities management.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox