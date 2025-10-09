Petrol, toothpaste, ketchup, pesto – the Ice Cream Project is back

The Ice Cream Project by noon Minutes is back with a line-up that defies logic and melts expectations. Get ready for Colgate Mint Toothpaste, Hellmann’s Ketchup & Mustard, Barilla Pesto with Mint & Pine Nuts, PETROL (yes, really) and Smith’s Salt & Vinegar Chips, all frozen into scoopable, Instagram-breaking creations.

Now in its second season, The Ice Cream Project has become one of the UAE’s boldest food pop-ups, blending iconic household names with wild imagination to turn the familiar into the unforgettable.

This year’s 20+ limited-edition collabs include Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding Ice Cream, 7UP’s Sparkling Citrus Sorbet, Kiri’s Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream, and a Masafi Detox Sorbet packed with lemon, cucumber and honey.

Nestlé joins as title sponsor and toppings partner, introducing a free Nescafé Coffee Corner for tasting the new Espresso Concentrate range. Al Rawabi, the official milk partner, brings giveaways and fresh milk-powered scoops.

Head to the Star Atrium (Lower Ground, in front of Wagamama) at Dubai Mall to get a taste of the wildest pop-up in town, which runs from tomorrow until October 19.

Expect queues. Expect selfies. Expect flavours you’ll never forget.