Petrol, toothpaste, ketchup, pesto – the Ice Cream Project is back

Dubai’s wildest pop-up returns to Dubai Mall, and it’s weirder (and tastier) than ever
The Ice Cream Project by noon Minutes is back with a line-up that defies logic and melts expectations. Get ready for Colgate Mint Toothpaste, Hellmann’s Ketchup & Mustard, Barilla Pesto with Mint & Pine Nuts, PETROL (yes, really) and Smith’s Salt & Vinegar Chips, all frozen into scoopable, Instagram-breaking creations.
Now in its second season, The Ice Cream Project has become one of the UAE’s boldest food pop-ups, blending iconic household names with wild imagination to turn the familiar into the unforgettable.
This year’s 20+ limited-edition collabs include Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding Ice Cream, 7UP’s Sparkling Citrus Sorbet, Kiri’s Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream, and a Masafi Detox Sorbet packed with lemon, cucumber and honey.
Nestlé joins as title sponsor and toppings partner, introducing a free Nescafé Coffee Corner for tasting the new Espresso Concentrate range. Al Rawabi, the official milk partner, brings giveaways and fresh milk-powered scoops.
Head to the Star Atrium (Lower Ground, in front of Wagamama) at Dubai Mall to get a taste of the wildest pop-up in town, which runs from tomorrow until October 19.
Expect queues. Expect selfies. Expect flavours you’ll never forget.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.