UAE: 5 restaurants to visit to mark Mango Day with kulfi, lassi, grilled fish with raw mango and more

It’s Mango Day on July 22 and if you love everything about the summer fruit, we have treats for you to enjoy across the UAE to mark the occasion.
To indulge in a dessert with tropical flavours, try out the ‘Buddha Fu Mango Pudding’ at China Bistro. The treat features mango pudding with chocolate chips and caramel sauce. You can try it out at China Bistro’s six branches in Dubai and Sharjah.
Dhaba Lane, a restaurant inspired by Indian dhabas (roadside cafes) has a mango-themed menu this summer. Try out their ‘mango malayio’ dessert, inspired by lucknowi malayio - a chilled dessert made of milk cream.
If you want something refreshing, Punjab Grill in Anantara Downtown Dubai and The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, offers mango lassi as part of their à la carte menu. The drink is made using ripe mangoes, yogurt, milk, and sugar.
Another drink to try is the ‘mango chilli mojito’ at Pincode by Kunal Kapur at Dubai Hills Mall. The fizzy mojito is made with mangoes, lemons, mint and spicy green chilies.
Farzi Dubai is also celebrating mango season with their ‘mango mania’ menu. Guests can enjoy a salad with Alphonso mango, baby kale topped with crumbled feta and toasted pecans, grilled seabass with raw mango chimichurri, Badami mango and kesar kulfi as well as raw mango aam panna – based on the traditional drink in India for hot and sultry summers. The mango dishes are available from July 1 to 30, for lunch and dinner.
