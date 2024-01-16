UAE: 11 restaurants offering new breakfast menus, vegan viands, seafood dishes and buffet-style dining

Are you craving sumptuous food, nutritious meals and delectable desserts? Look no further than these incredible destinations in Dubai. Immerse yourself in a world of flavours, from African-inspired dishes to Thai street food, Jamaican dishes and Japanese-Italian fusion.

Rüya Dubai, located in St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, welcomes 2024 in full swing with a new weekly evening offer - Turquoise Wednesdays. Guests can have a four-course meal every Wednesday from 7pm to late. Enjoy a selection of Anatolian delicacies and begin your culinary journey with a choice of appetiser such as the isli patlican, muhammara, or börek. Then choose from the crowd favourites: two cheese pide, lahmacun, or spinach and leeks pide and delight in a rich main course such as the adana kebap, grilled seabass and zeytinyagli pirasa, sis tavuk kebap, or güveç. Indulge in a dessert selection that includes kazandibi, hazelnut baklava, or furn sütlaç.

Rüya Dubai, located in St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, welcomes 2024 in full swing with a new weekly evening offer - Turquoise Wednesdays. Image Credit: Supplied

Café Isan, Thai Street Food restaurant, launches a new breakfast menu at Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai. Enjoy homemade pancakes with banana, drizzled with a trio of sauces - chocolate, caramel, and honey. For traditionalists, try the Thai rice soup (Khao Tom) with ground chicken, fresh ginger, shiitake mushrooms, and a poached egg. Indulge in Coconut Scrambled Eggs, protein-packed, smooth scrambled eggs with a hint of coconut. Served with wholemeal toast, butter and sweet chilli sauce on the side. Available daily from 8 to 11am.

Café Isan, Thai Street Food restaurant, launches a new breakfast menu at Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Chez Wam, at St Regis Gardens – The Palm Jumeirah, introduces a weekend lunch from 12noon to 4pm, with delectable starters like prawn spring rolls, KF Caesar salad, fried squid, and the ever-popular Chez Wam staples: Wagyu beef tartare, and fried camembert. For the main course, choose between sharing the lavish vegan veal chop milanese or savouring the exquisite seabass à la plancha. End on a sweet note with classics like deconstructed tarte au citron or fresh new items like red fruits pavlova.

Celebrate veganuary with Black Tap, with craft burgers and gourmet shakes. Delight in a limited-edition menu featuring a vegan crazyshake, a fresh salad, mouth-watering burger and tempting side. Savour the irresistible pink parade vegan crazyshake featuring vegan strawberry ice cream, graham crackers and a tempting vegan strawberry glazed donut. Topped with a pink lollipop, drenched in strawberry goodness, vegan whipped cream, sprinkles and a maraschino cherry – a burst of exciting flavours with every sip! Try out the Asian street corn. This creation melds grilled corn with red chillies, vegan butter, coriander, spring onions and a zesty lime hint, paying homage to the vibrant flavours of Asia. Enjoy the vegan falafel salad with fresh falafel, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, hummus, vegan feta and pickled onions, topped with rich creamy tahini for dressing. Try this tempting vegan cauliflower corn burger, featuring a blend of cauliflower and corn patty, paired with elements like corn salsa, vegan avocado cream, fresh arugula, a splash of house vinaigrette, pickled onions and coriander, all served with Idaho fries. Experience Black Tap's veganuary specials throughout January across its Dubai outlets at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Dubai Mall, and Mall Of Emirates.

Celebrate veganuary with Black Tap, with craft burgers and gourmet shakes. Image Credit: Supplied

Ting Irie, Jamaican restaurant and lounge, in Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, is marking veganuary with an exclusive vegan menu featuring plant-based offerings that highlight authentic Caribbean cuisine and island-inspired ingredients. Ting Irie’s vegan dishes fuse traditional flavours with colourful fruits, vegetables, herbs, and offer diners a hearty and satisfying plant-based feast throughout the day. From creamy coconut to crispy cauliflower and roasted pumpkin, the restaurant uses Caribbean ingredients imported straight from Jamaica to spotlight natural flavours and its bold cultural heritage. Try popular plant-based dishes that Jamaica has to offer. ‘Likkle Bites’ include crispy cauliflower popcorn, plantain nachos, quinoa-filled punkin n’ kale salad and more. Main course ‘Big Tings’ consist of indulgent lasagna, a coconut-infused curry, a texture-rich jerk eggplant risotto and rasta pasta made with homemade pesto amongst others. Side dishes include rice ‘n’ peas, callaloo, mashed potato, roasted plantain and more.

Ting Irie’s vegan dishes fuse traditional flavours with colourful fruits, vegetables, herbs, and offer diners a hearty and satisfying plant-based feast throughout the day. Image Credit: Supplied

The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residences, offers internationally inspired dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Offering an extensive selection of signature dishes including vegan and healthy options, the buffet-style breakfast, and a la carte lunch has something to satisfy everyone’s cravings during January. The Restaurant has themed evenings this January. There will be International Night from Sunday to Wednesday. It’s Asian Night every Thursday. Seafood Night every Friday. And Italian Night every Saturday. A special kid’s corner, serving up a number of desserts, will also be available to keep the young and young at heart happy. Children up to six years old can dine for free, six to 12 years old can dine at 50 per cent off. Breakfast buffet is open from 6.30 to 11.30am, lunch a la carte from 12.30 to 4pm, dinner buffet from 6.30 to 11pm.

Flamingo Room by tashas reopens its outdoor terrace at Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Turtle lagoon, offering al fresco dining. Indulge in South African-inspired dishes and all-time favorites. Highlights include the Prawn Arancini, Calamari Mozambique and the Lobster Pasta. For dessert, indulge in the iconic Baked Alaska, or the Amira, a delightful and indulgent treat that combines various textures and more traditional flavours, creating a memorable dining experience. It is open daily from 12noon to 4pm and 7pm to 1am.

Flamingo Room by tashas reopens its outdoor terrace at Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Turtle lagoon, offering al fresco dining. Image Credit: Supplied

Good Wings Dubai in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, serves up succulent chicken wings with unique homemade sauces and tantalizing sides. Good Wings is the latest venture from culinary power couple, Luma Makhlouf and Haider Al Assam who are behind some of Dubai’s most beloved food sensations— Maiz Tacos, Good Burger, and Luma’s Cakes. Ensuring every bite is bursting with flavour, Good Wings uses only the highest quality, locally-sourced, hormone-free chicken. Good Wings takes taste buds on a journey with an assortment of accompanying dishes including crispy waffle fries, indulgent loaded French fries, and moreish tater tots, offering something to complement every wing feast.

Opso, located in Fashion Avenue within Dubai Mall, offers the Executive Lunch, blending Japanese and Italian cuisine. Available from Monday to Friday, between 12pm and 4pm, the Executive Lunch menu boasts a selection of starters like seafood gyoza, truffle arancini, and burrata. For the main course, savour a variety of mouth-watering dishes such as short rib claypot, truffle udon, lasagna, and rigatoni. Conclude the culinary journey with desserts like mocha miso, semifreddo, and mango and coconut. Complement your meal with a selection of sides like eggplant miso, rice, teppanyaki vegetables, hash potatoes, and fried potatoes with truffle.

Opso, located in Fashion Avenue within Dubai Mall, offers the Executive Lunch, blending Japanese and Italian cuisine. Image Credit: Supplied

Waterfront seafood restaurant Bordo Mavi in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, opens daily from 12noon to 11.30pm. Dive into sustainably sourced seafood at Bordo Mavi. Enjoy dishes like wagyu butter no.3 gillardeau oysters, marinated gambero rosso, with caviar, clam casserole in a chilli garlic butter with fennel, tender grilled octopus with crushed hazelnut, baby potatoes and salsa verde, and more. For the main event, experience the black seabass pomodoro, kingfish casserole in a buttery lemon and chilli sauce. For fish lovers, various cooking methods are available depending on the fish of choice, such as grilled or pan seared. From the fish market, fish and seafood delights include seabass, seabream, turbot, dover sole, pomfret, scorpion fish, lobster, flying fish, eel, salmon, tiger prawns, carabineros and much more.

Dive into sustainably sourced seafood at Bordo Mavi. Image Credit: Supplied

Indulge in delicious plant-based dishes at Chef Izu Ani's Carine this Veganuary. While French cuisine is known for its cheeses and buttery croissants, the restaurant ensures that guests with no-meat diets are still being catered to. This includes dishes such as Asperges Blanches Garni avec Croûte D’Herbes et Truffe or white asparagus with herbed croutons and truffle, along with Salade de Lentilles et Légumes Marinés or lentil salad with pickled vegetables, which are available on the menu daily.

Salade de Lentilles et Légumes Marinés or lentil salad with pickled vegetables Image Credit: Supplied